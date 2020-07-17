Risk is second nature to farmers. Prices, interest rates, weather, input costs and land costs are at the top of the risk list for all of us. Emotions play a key role in mitigating these risks.
Those who can successfully reduce emotion in decision making will be better suited to manage risk. An example of emotions and risk is exemplified in examining grain marketing over the past 12 months. Corn futures were $4.54 on
July 8, 2019. Exactly one year later, December futures closed at $3.52.
When the board of trade takes $1.02 from corn in one growing year (22%), a producer cannot help but feel “fear”.
This is inclusive of the $0.36 “hope” the corn market has given us in the last two weeks.
“Greed” is the third emotion in grain marketing. Greed is typically the catalyst of the emotional rollercoaster.
How many of us have sworn to do a better job of marketing if we can just get out of “hope” and “fear” cycles and have a chance at “greed” again?
Increase risk consciousness
There has been a fair share of “greed” in estate tax decision making since 2009, when the federal estate tax exemption equivalent rolled up from $3.5 million per person to no tax for deaths in 2010.
As an example, George Steinbrenner, the majority owner of the New York Yankees, died in 2010 with an estimated estate valued at $1.5 billion and paid no federal estate tax.
Had Mr. Steinbrenner passed just six months later in 2011 when the exemption was $5 million, his estate would have owed federal estate tax of $525 million.
For deaths in the year 2020, the estate tax exemption asset equivalent has increased with inflation to $11,580,000 per person. This exemption amount is scheduled to sunset back to 2011 level of $5 million (plus inflation projected to bring the exemption in the range of $6.2 million to $6.5 million) on January 1, 2026.
This sunset is cause for concern, but a bigger concern may be the possibility of an estate tax law change and mistakenly not utilizing both spouse’s exemption (for a married couple).
It was inconceivable to believe that a new tax law could lower the exemption even further than $5 million, but maybe not as unthinkable as a world wide pandemic and an additional $3 trillion added to our national debt in a short period of time.
The by-product of this “greed” has been a tone of complacency in estate tax planning because anything is possible in a year with a heated presidential election, in a country with nearly $25 trillion debt and a current law that defaults back to $5 million in the foreseeable future.
“Traditional” estate planning for a married couple would automatically set aside the amount exempted from federal estate taxes at the first spouse’s death into a by-pass trust (sometimes called a credit shelter or family trust) for the benefit of the surviving spouse.
This type of plan provides income to the surviving spouse while protecting the assets by keeping the ownership out of the survivor’s estate for creditor protection (federal estate tax, state death tax, probate/administration costs, long term medical expenses and potential subsequent marriage issues).
The strike against this plan has been administration hassle after the first death and a lack of a basis step-up at the second death.
Portability
“Portability” is the carry-over of a deceased spouse’s unused exclusion amount (DSUE) from the first estate of a married couple to the estate of the surviving spouse.
This law makes it possible for a married couple to currently shelter as much as $23.16 million of net worth (two full credit exemptions of $11.58 million each) from federal estate tax with no pre-death planning.
This concept has created a willingness for too many families to avoid the planning process if they feel there will be no federal estate tax. Unfortunately, these simple plans miss out on important options for farm continuation or other planning concerns as there are many things that can go awry between the first and second death of a married couple.
Portability pitfalls
To elect portability, the estate of the first deceased spouse must file an estate tax return by the due date of that return (nine months after death plus any extension). Executors could miss this deadline due to ignorance or consciously decide not to file the return due to extra expense and delay in estate proceedings.
Depending on state laws and the existence of a proper pre-nuptial agreement, the surviving spouse may have marital property issues in a successive marriage.
Discounting estates due to an undivided interest is an established estate tax savings technique for those estates that are in a position of discount. Transferring 100% of assets to a spouse with portability could eliminate options for the survivor’s estate to utilize discounts if needed.
Relying on portability can also put unnecessary psychological pressure on the survivor to make difficult decisions without support from their life-long partner in the latter stages of life.
Basis “Step-Up”
One of the key motivators for some estate plans is the concept of adjusted basis for income tax purposes at death.
Basis adjustment is important in farm estate planning, but it by no means is the only issue and sometimes actually “drives” a family into deferring preparation that may cost them in other ways.
Sophisticated estate planning attorneys have started to recommend the use of a marital trust at the first death (defers estate tax until the second death and would utilize the concept of portability).
This planning strategy would allow for a second basis step-up at the survivor’s death (due to the fact that the assets are included in the survivor’s
estate for federal estate tax purposes) but still can protect estate assets from future non-estate tax creditors.
Possible scenario
The reality of a bad scenario hit home last week when working with a family in the beginning stages of their estate plan. Their estate value is currently $6 million. They have other concerns, of course, but not federal estate tax with a combined exemption of $23 million under current law.
One spouse died suddenly in the beginning of our estate planning process with simple wills (leaving the entire estate to the surviving spouse).
If the surviving spouse does not file timely for portability and her subsequent estate stays at or goes beyond $6 million and the law sunsets in 2026, there is a real possibility of a federal estate tax at the second death.
Filing a timely 706 (which a vast majority of people would not do in their same situation) would lock in and carry over the first spouse’s unused $11.58 million credit exemption for the survivor to use during his or her lifetime via gifts or at death with an extra exemption from the first spouse.
Manage risks
As an industry we need to manage those risks that we can control and respect those risks that we cannot.
My sincere hope is that as you can find your way daily to work through the endless risk we face in production agriculture, all the while being watchful and adequately planning for the potential farm transition and estate tax issues that could be lurking in your future.
For 28 years, Steve Bohr has been a partner in the farm continuation firm of Farm Financial Strategies, Inc. For additional information on farm continuation issues or if you have a question please contact Steve via email at Bohr@FarmEstate.com or by phone at 1-800-375-4180.