Mitigating issues before they become conflict is an important step in keeping land in your family. The instance of conflict has risen at an increasing rate in the last few years.
In more than 30 years of transition planning, I have only been summoned to be a witness in two estate disputes. Both cases settled out of court when I sent them the minutes of meetings that we had over the years.
We sent 19 sets of minutes to the first family and 14 sets of minutes to the second family to help settle their conflict. These minutes revealed the decision- making process for each family and, most importantly, their intent.
The common denominator in both family conflicts was that the decision-makers were unwilling to have a family meeting to discuss those decisions. Their heirs were not happy with the “what” of the plan because they were not told the “why” of the plan.
‘Estate egg’
On Easter Sunday, our priest brought the young kids to the altar for a discussion about the meaning of Easter. He lacked some expertise in controlling a room of inquisitive young minds, but for the most part was brilliant.
His first question to the youngsters was what Easter was “about.” Immediately a few of them blurted “candy” and “Easter Bunny.” Eventually he got one of the youngsters to acknowledge the real meaning of Easter.
I thought back to when I was a kid. After giving up candy for the 40 days of Lent, the first thing we did on Easter Sunday morning was eat every piece of candy we could find.
My mind wandered to the inevitable farm transition comparison. For families who keep the ownership of their land from their children until death or even longer (maybe in a trust for a generation) the heirs who eventually become owners may have no experience with land ownership and may not have a tie to the land.
For those heirs, it is difficult to resist cashing in on high land values and “gorging” themselves by selling the farm for cash as soon as they get it.
When my mother became a grandmother, she started to put money in hollow eggs and hide them around the farm for the grandkids to find at Easter. Some eggs had jellybeans in them. Other eggs had $1 bills. One egg had the top prize … a $20 bill!
One child getting a “jellybean egg” while another sibling opens a “cash egg” can create a problem unless the expectations have been communicated.
This is the issue with the “reading of the will” concept in estate planning. If your children discover what will be in their “estate egg” for the first time at the “reading of the will” the odds of conflict increase significantly.
Avoiding gutter balls
When we took our kids bowling when they were young, the person working the counter would always ask if we wanted the gutters closed. Each alley had bumpers that they could put in the gutter, keeping the ball out of the gutter.
This reminds me of what a well-written and communicated estate and farm transition plan should do. Keeping the ball out of the gutter is important for any plan. The goal is mitigation rather than litigation.
The best way to do this is by understanding the potential issues and creating an impeccable operating agreement to deal with these issues before they become conflicts:
1. Leadership. Naming those who have the ability to lead and training them to manage the business while you are living is extremely important for future sustainability.
2. Rent options. The goal is to have a process for those in the family who want an opportunity to farm the land with a plan to identify a fair rent price for both parties on a consistent basis.
Cash rent set by the Iowa State Extension average or the USDA NASS (as an example) or a crop share arrangement or a flex lease can be put into the operating agreement to avoid future conflict.
3. Permitted owners. This sets the stage for a triggering event to buy back non-permitted owners. In a land entity, permitted owners are typically family members or a trust set up for the benefit of a family member.
For operating assets (equipment, grain and livestock), you should consider an “active” requirement to be an owner. No matter what parameters you set, the point is to consciously identify those parameters and communicate them to the current and future owners.
4. Price. The operating agreement should spell out a process to set a “fair” price for the continuity of the business. In an entity, typical discounts would be from 20% to 40%. These discounts would be justified from a lack of marketability (no one wants to buy an undivided interest at full price), lack of control and/or minority interest. A corporation may have additional discounts due to taxation issues for the potential buyer of corporate shares.
Instead of a discount, sometimes families will choose to use special use valuation to price their land. This is a formula of rent (minus property tax) divided by interest rate and is the true value of the land from a cash flow perspective. This represents the price a buyer can afford to make payments if they had to cash flow the land without subsidization.
5. Terms. Buyouts of a closely held family business should have payment terms spelled out as a cash buy out or paid over a period of years on contract for affordability.
6. Super majority vote. Any business agreement should have a well thought out and communicated vote percentage required to change the operating agreement or to collapse the entity.
We typically want conscious decisions on what percentage vote would protect multiple generations, making sure that no one (particularly the farmers) can be outvoted on major issues. The super majority vote would range from 67% to 100% as an example depending on how many children (or grandchildren) will be future owners.
These six components in your transition plan (land or operating assets) could go a long way toward avoiding future gutter balls.
Lead, follow or get out of the way
The first thing that I saw every morning as I walked into my FFA instructor’s classroom was a poster that read, “Lead, Follow, or Get Out of the Way.”
The importance of leadership came to light yesterday on a phone call with five children owners who had inherited land and are now in need of guidance to create a plan to mitigate disaster for their family.
As you can imagine with five owners (plus spouses) and no written plan for leadership, there are now many opinions to moderate and many possible gutter balls to be thrown.
Leadership was widespread in my father’s generation and even more so in his father’s. The leadership skills of the next generation and generation after is yet to be determined.
My sincere hope is you have the tools to create and maintain a well thought out and communicated plan to give direction for needed leadership to keep your heirs out of the “gutter” when they open their estate “egg.”
For 30 years, Steve Bohr has been a partner in the farm continuation firm of Farm Financial Strategies, Inc. For additional information on farm continuation issues or if you have a question please contact Steve via email at Bohr@FarmEstate.com or by phone at 1-800-375-4180.