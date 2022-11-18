Family farm heritage in old aerial photos

Harvest is over at Bohr Farms. The last of our harvested corn this year was stored in a 45-bushel tote and shipped to a company in western Iowa that makes whiskey from local-grown corn.
As a part of their marketing plan, they ask for the farm’s family story placed on the bottle. I sent them old and new versions of aerial photos of the particular farm the corn came from. It is astonishing to compare the old-school aerial photos we used to get from the door-to-door sales representatives with today’s do-it-yourself modern drone footage.
This is what I wrote and sent with the aerial photos:
The farm this corn was harvested from is our East Place (also called the Moon farm south of Grandma’s). It is the first farm that my family purchased in the early ’60s.
My grandfather was a hired man but never owned land. My Dad (Howard) and Uncle (Harold) developed a partnership with an unrelated neighbor who took a liking to them and gave them a start. His name was Albert Greiner.
I am forever grateful to the Greiner family for giving two brothers (Dad and Harold who would later be known as the Bohr Brothers) an opportunity. They treated my dad and uncle like family, even though they were unrelated.
My dad and uncle parlayed that opportunity into our family farm that today supports five families.
We are extremely proud of our family farm and everything it stands for. It is the foundation for all that we have and all that we believe in.
Old photos are a perfect way to connect the past to the current and a perfect way to capture the heritage of a family farm and to send a message ahead to a time that you may never see. A true legacy.
A stranger calls
One morning almost 10 years ago, a man named John cold-called me to buy archived aerial photos. He worked for a company that has 25 million farmstead photos from 1976 and 1981 stored on its website.
I would normally not give a cold call the time of day, but my rationale was to give him a minute to be respectful and courteous. Two hours later, we had viewed together at least 300 photos of farmsteads in four sections in my home county of Washington, Iowa, from 40 years ago.
Midway through the first of six rolls of my photographic journey with John, I recognized the first of many building sites. Ironically, that picture was of a neighboring 210-acre farm auctioned later that month. After spending years working and improving that farm, that particular picture now has great interest to me. This year was our ninth crop from that farm.
Nostalgia immediately kicked in and my experience became personal when a picture surfaced of my Grandma’s place in 1976. It was as if I had not been there in a decade (even though I was there yesterday and will be there again tomorrow).
Instantly the details of the night the calving barn burnt to the ground came back to me. I remembered the smell of the chicken house that I hated to scoop out but loved to gather up the daily offering of fresh eggs.
I remembered long conversations with Grandma about everything (and nothing at the same time), checking cows late at night with dad during calving season and mixing milk to bottle-feed an occasional twin calf.
These memories are inside of us all. For some, the land we own is more than just another farm on a balance sheet that we pray will never be for sale to the highest bidder.
Client letter
When John and I ended our discussion, the first file at the top of my desk to tend to was that of a multiple-generation family deep into the planning process. In the front of the file was a letter that one of the sons had written to the rest of the family.
We encourage clients to write out their thoughts. This form of communication can be powerful in an estate plan. Taking the opportunity to send a message ahead to a time that you may never see could pay incredible dividends.
After my emotional aerial photographic journey with John, it seemed appropriate for me to share how others are opening up lines of communication and expressing their feelings on their family farm.
I picked my phone up and called the client to ask for permission to reprint a part of his letter:
“Mom and Dad have sacrificed all their lives to buy land. Both coming from poor families, they both had a drive to be self-sufficient and to give their children the same opportunity.
“They both had family members that spent what they earned as fast as they received it. It was difficult for them to see the other family’s kids having nicer clothes and doing fun things while Mom and Dad invested all their money and labor into ‘the farm.’
“Mom and Dad were constantly looking for ways to grow wealth, investing in land, cutting corners on spending and working off the farm to support the family.
“It has been said that we do not owe our children any help, but that would be hypocritical for me because we have all had help to stay in farming from the previous generation. Our son now is a sixth-generation farmer on both sides of the family. We all stand on the shoulders of the farming families before us.
“Farmers rarely long for the day they sell and take it easy. It is hard to watch someone squander what has taken a lifetime to build. The basic desire of human nature is for their farm to thrive over generations.
“Once a family stops farming it is rare that another generation can get started. Remember when our uncle sold his farm and our aunt wanted to take the money and travel?
“Someone who sacrificed a lifetime to build something is entitled to expect that the next generation would realize the security of having a flow of the income without selling it in the open market.
“When Mom and Dad bought us our blue jackets, Dad talked of a legacy and imagined board meetings like a bank in the movies. Dad wanted a legacy of a large land base and a hardworking family that would grow his life’s work into something bigger than he had time to do.
“The only way a family farm can do this is if the profits are reinvested into more income-generating assets which require sacrifice and subsidization from the owners.”
Farm portrait
Agriculture is a unique combination of toil and faith inherited from previous generations and blended with an innate motivation to make a better life for subsequent generations.
I encourage you to find the old farmstead portrait that you have hanging in your home. I am willing to bet that you are grateful that your past is deeply rooted in that photograph. The future of agriculture is dependent upon lessons we have learned from the past. Now and then, we may need a reminder of the origin of those lessons.
My hope is that you will periodically evaluate the details of your farm transition plan as a part of the process to achieve a legacy of land ownership.
