Give, love, protect and be ready always

This past month, my daughter had the privilege to experience the Iowa FFA convention in Des Moines. What a fabulous experience for the 3,000 young leaders in Iowa agriculture who attended.
Multiple times during the convention, I found myself recounting the first paragraph of the FFA creed, “I believe in the future of agriculture with a faith born not of words but of deeds — achievements won by the past and present generations of agriculturalists; in the promise of better days are better ways, even as the better things we now enjoy have come to us through the struggle of former years.”
Maybe there is a chance for the youth of today. The highlight of the first session was the main platform speaker from a small town in Arkansas, Anna Mathis. She currently holds the prestigious office of National FFA Secretary. Anna’s message was not only inspiring to me at that moment but left a lasting impression that has returned to me over the last month in multiple circumstances.
She addressed a focus on what we can give to others rather than being self-absorbed in our life, highlighting three principals that changed her life — give; give always; and give always unapologetically.
An elderly woman at church and her school superintendent taught her to give. Her mother taught her to give always. When her own family was in need, her humble community taught Anna that it’s not important how much you give, but rather to give what you can and to give unapologetically.
The great thing about being in a rural community is that we can connect to the meaning of Anna’s message by simply inserting the word “love.” Love always. Love unapologetically.
Folks in rural communities have a strong love of family, love of the Lord and love of the land. The benevolence that exists in small towns never ceases to amaze me.
The message is appropriate for a farmer to insert the word “protect.” Protect always. Protect unapologetically. Production agriculturalists protect family and community as a priority. We protect our livestock as well as our land and water.
My father, as an example, can identify with the message by using the word “ready.” Ready always. Ready unapologetically.
The American farmer is always ready. Ready to plant corn, ready to chore, ready to go to kids’ and grandkids’ games, ready to harvest, ready to go to church, ready to eat dinner or ready for anything thrown at him.
Tax and spend
Unfortunately, it appears that our government’s latest version of Anna’s speech would insert the words “tax and spend.” Tax and spend always. Tax and spend unapologetically.
The recent “American Rescue Plan” will spend $1.9 trillion (our current debt is already $28 trillion). It is hard to comprehend how much $1 trillion of anything is.
As an example, 1 million seconds represents 11.5 days of time, 1 billion seconds represents 115,000 days (315 years) and 1 trillion seconds represents 115,000,000 days (315,000 years). Wow! The difference between 11.5 days and 315,000 years is unfathomable.
How will we ever pay back $1.9 trillion that we do not have? If this were your farm operation, would you continue to spend?
My last column discussed the potential disastrous tax proposals for agriculture (the For the 99.5% Act and the STEP Act).
The For the 99.5% Act proposes to lower the estate tax threshold to $3.5 million (from $11.7 million) and the gift tax exclusion to $1 million (from $11.7 million). It caps the annual gift tax exclusion to $20,000 per grantor (from $15,000 per grantee). It raises the maximum estate tax rate to 45% (for estates $3.5 to $10 million) or 50% (for estates $10 to $50 million) or 55% (for estates $50 to $1 billion).
The STEP Act illuminates the basis step-up at death and replaces it with recognition of capital gain paid on gains above $1 million at death (the proposed maximum capital gains maximum tax rate is 39.6%).
In the last weeks, the administration has backtracked and offered “an exclusion for a qualified family farm.” We will have to wait on the final details (if the proposals become law).
Common strategy
A strategy that we have used since the announcement of these two proposals has been to position a gift of lifetime exclusion of $11.7 million without gift or capital gains tax before death and before a potential tax law change.
The reduction of estate exemption from $11.7 million to $3.5 million creates a potential estate tax of $3.69 million (an average of 45% estate tax on $8.2 million of lost estate exemption).
Before utilizing an aggressive gifting strategy to avoid this tax, it will be paramount to consider:
- Is your estate significantly more than $3.5 million (or $7 million for a married couple)?
- Does your life expectancy increase the odds of death before the law changes again?
- Will you retain enough assets to provide income for your life after the gift is complete?
- Do you have a detailed contingency plan for the land after the gift?
- Wait to gift until it is certain the law change will not be retroactive back to Jan. 1, 2021.
The following steps are an example of a gifting strategy. This is an example for illustration purposes only. Please be certain to confirm with your advisors (attorney and accountant) before considering this type of strategy.
Create an LLC or FLP to own your farmland with 100,000 units of ownership — 10,000 voting units and 90,000 non-voting units. The LLC or FLP should have an operating agreement with family-first lease and purchase options for future management.
The operating agreement should also require a super majority vote to change, collapse, sell or mortgage the land in the future (to protect all family owners).
Prepare, but wait until November or December (so we know changes are not retroactive to January 2021) to gift or sell up to 90,000 non-voting units (90% of the asset) to your children and grandchildren (or a trust for your children and grandchildren).
If we assume 800 acres of land that would appraise at $12,500/acre, the assets of the company are worth $10 million. Each unit would be worth $100 before discount (and $70/unit after a 30% discount for lack of control and lack of marketability of an entity).
If you sell 90% of a $10 million land LLC ($9 million) with a legitimate discount valued at $6 million on a contract for $1 million, you made a “gift” of $5 million that would use up some of your $11.7 million gift exclusion. You got $9 million plus future growth out of the estate for $5 million of gift value.
This part gift/part sale transaction allows you to transfer a majority of the asset (90% in this case) but keep an annual income of $80,000 (20-year contract at 5.25% interest on $1 million after gift and discount).
Retain 10% (voting shares) for control. This gives you the opportunity to keep 10% of the rent, 100% management control, and the ability to charge a management fee for extra income if needed.
Most would view this example as a play to avoid estate tax (which it could be) but it may be more valuable to avoid the capital gains tax if the STEP Act becomes law. As my grandmother would say, “A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush.”
Anna’s message inspired me and I hope in turn will inspire you to consider to give, love, protect and be ready — always and unapologetically.
My sincere hope is that you can find a comfortable balance between taking immediate action in your estate and farm transition plans and the natural tendency to wait and see how these proposals ultimately turn out.
For 28 years, Steve Bohr has been a partner in the farm continuation firm of Farm Financial Strategies, Inc. For additional information on farm continuation issues or if you have a question please contact Steve via email at Bohr@FarmEstate.com or by phone at 1-800-375-4180.