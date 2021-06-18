Never a wrong time to do the right thing

In reading through emails from IFT Publications readers this past week, a common theme stood out to me. There were five separate emails that each asked about different issues, but all five of them asked about timing.
Timing is the choice, judgment or control of when something should be completed. Timing is extremely important to a farmer, and based on the following emails is clearly on the minds of those reaching out for financial advice.
Gifting assets
“It was interesting to read your article ‘Prepare to be 99.5%...’ in the Iowa Farmer Today this week. My husband and I have been visiting with our attorney, banker and accountant about this exact issue. We did extensive estate planning back in 2013 and were happy with it then. Now is probably the time to take action again.
“We discussed transferring most our land to our children at once. We still have some debt so need to keep some income. Does this sound like something you would recommend? If we would put our acres in LLCs, explain ‘Future Management Plan.’”
Gifting away assets can be a good or a bad thing. It all depends on the individual situation, and only time will tell.
It would not make sense for you to give away farmland without rules (leaving you without income for the rest of your life) to children who might auction it as soon as they get it.
However, if you have a plan to put your land in an entity with rules for future guidance, you have ample income for the rest of your life, and you wait until later in the year to confirm that the tax laws actually are going to change, then it may be a good fit.
The regulations, rules and guidance are what we mean by “Future Management Plan.” Typically, we would recommend an LLC to own the family land. You name a manager (you, then one or more of your children) to collect rent, pay property tax, make debt payments and management decisions on the land and distribute the net rent to the owners proportionately.
The rules would also identify family members as permitted owners. This sets up a triggering event of buying out any future non-family owner (due to bankruptcy, divorce or poor planning). This “call” option and a “put” option (giving permitted owners the right to sell) can be priced with family terms for a future buyout.
These family terms can be stringent, like a 40% discount off the appraisal paid over a 30-year contract with no down payment at the government’s lowest interest rate (AFR), or they can be less restrictive, like a 20% discount for cash or no discount over a long term low-interest contract. You will want to make sure that family members have the first option to farm your land if you have an active farmer in the family.
We do not know if either the change in estate tax limits or the elimination of basis step-up in exchange for recognition of gain at death will be voted on. We will have to wait and see and react accordingly.
My best recommendation is to prepare for the worst and hope for the best. Preparing for the worst means to explore all options now while we have ample time and options to prepare.
Hoping for the best in this case is being prepared to take action, but delaying any major gifting decisions until we know if laws will change and what that change will look like.
Creating trusts
“We have been talking to our investment advisor about setting up trusts. With all that is going on is now the right time to do this?”
This is a question for your attorney, but to prepare for that meeting, you should be educating yourself on which type of trust is being recommended and why. I assume a revocable trust is the question.
The sole purpose of the revocable trust is to avoid the time delay, publicity and expense of a probate administration of an estate. A revocable trust is a disregarded entity for tax purposes and is not a tool for gifting.
There are positive and negative issues associated with setting up a trust. There is never a bad time to talk to your advisors (particularly your attorney) about their experiences with the probate process so you can make a decision for yourself as to whether you would rather use a will or a revocable trust for your estate distribution plan.
Buying farmland
“We have multiple landlords in their 90s. We are preparing to be forced into making significant investments to buy land. We have some operating capital, but don’t want to use it all up (and then some) in buying land at the wrong time. When is the right time to approach our landlord about buying their land?”
The right time to approach anyone about buying land was years ago (the more years the better). Now is the next best time if you assume that land values will continue to escalate.
The fear of paying capital gains tax will drive most long-term landowners to not sell their land while living. However, if they realize that when they die, the odds are their heirs will sell it with a basis step-up, they may want to discuss how to keep their land owned and farmed locally in the community.
If the STEP Act comes into law and eliminates the basis step-up, they may want to discuss selling it now on a contract that may actually benefit the family by stretching out the capital gains tax rather than being forced to pay the tax at death.
There are common issues that a landowner and tenant can agree on if they can sit down and talk about the goals and concerns of each side. It is never bad timing to come together so that both parties benefit in land transition.
The bottom line is that it never hurts to have an honest conversation with your landowner about the future of the land that they care about and you are taking care of.
Debt and retirement
There were two other questions dealing with the timing of paying down debt and retirement that we will address in the next column.
There is never a wrong time to do the right thing. Conversely, there is never a right time to do the wrong thing.
Communicate with your respected peers and advisors. Have an honest discussion to educate yourself to make the best decision for you on gifting, creating trusts, buying land, paying down debt, retirement or any other issue that requires timing decisions.
My sincere hope is that you will be able to find the right time to do the right thing for your family farm operation on these or any other decisions that you will be making in the future.
For 28 years, Steve Bohr has been a partner in the farm continuation firm of Farm Financial Strategies, Inc. For additional information on farm continuation issues or if you have a question please contact Steve via email at Bohr@FarmEstate.com or by phone at 1-800-375-4180.