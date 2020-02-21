A musical note is a small unit of sound, similar to a syllable in spoken language. By themselves, music notes are simple and bland. However, when a skilled songwriter puts a string of notes together in an arrangement, the resulting song can be powerful to a listener who may identify with the melody and lyrics.
Musicians use a scale that has seven base musical notes called A, B, C, D, E, F and G. They each represent a different frequency or pitch. In addition, there are five accidental notes (sharps and flats).
Together the seven base notes and the five accidentals make up the 12 possible notes in music composition.
It is amazing to me that all songs we hear are an arrangement of those same 12 notes. The difference between each song is a creation of the songwriter’s expression of those limited notes played in different combinations and reiterations.
The Recording Academy presents Grammy awards to recognize achievements in the music industry. But did you know that there is actually an award show (the Golden Raspberry Awards) that includes an “honor” given to the worst original song composition for a movie?
In farm transition, unfortunately, stories of family failures seem publicized more often than stories of success. The objective for your transition plan should be to win a Grammy rather than a Golden Raspberry.
Seven strategies
Like in a musical song, a transition plan is comprised of a limited number of components. For the sake of comparison, we will lay out seven base strategies (like seven base notes in music) for you to consider for your transition arrangement:
1. Land transition
The land transition plan may be the most important of all. Farm equipment can be replaced, but land is much more limited and requires subsidization and economies of scale to acquire.
2. Cash flow
Cash flow is king. Working capital and cash flow are the most important component of a viable farm operation. Those who have positive cash flow are more likely to survive an economic downturn.
3. Communication
Communication is probably the most deficient piece of the transition puzzle. Not communicating your plan to your heirs is like having a Grammy award-winning song but never playing it.
Explaining the “why” in an estate plan could mitigate a majority of disagreements that occur after the demise of a landowner.
The “what” of an estate plan is typically explained by the terms of the plan itself (will or trust). The “why” is the reason that arguments originate. This communication can be in a handwritten letter that you may leave with your personal papers or verbally through a family meeting.
Do not let the reading of your will be your main source of transition communication unless you are willing to have the “reading of your will” before you die and willing to review it multiple times before your death.
4. Operating asset transition
The operating assets transition plan has historically been lacking because it naturally happens over time, as the older generation either tires of buying expensive equipment or tires of physical labor. For an entity like a corporation or an LLC, a well-thought-out and comprehensive shareholders agreement or operating agreement is mandatory.
5. Team of professionals
One of the most important components of the farm transition plan is to assemble a team of professionals who are “in the know.” As a farmer, I do not need to know everything. I just need to know who to call.
The best team of professionals would include people who are unselfish, knowledgeable and are willing to help. Typically, they would also be willing to interrupt their own lives in a time of your crisis.
6. Fair vs. equal
If beauty is in the eye of the beholder, then fairness should also be in the eye of the beholder. The owner of the asset should determine the concept of “fair.” Consider dividing “fair” equally rather than dividing “equal” fairly.
7. Estate plan
The estate plan is the base of a farm transition plan. The typical goal of the farm transition plan is to transition assets as we live, however, the estate plan needs to be the backstop to complete the farm transition plan if for some reason death supersedes its completion.
Tell your story
Sometimes lyrics put to those limited number of musical notes can tell a story in a way that only a song can speak to us. I have written two columns in the past using country music lyrics to draw a parallel to farm transition planning.
The first time was in August of 2012 after seeing Toby Keith perform at the Great Jones County Fair with my oldest son. He wrote a song called “Made in America” that spoke to both of us that night. Keith sang of his “red white and blue” father who had “dirty hands and a clean soul,” who would “spend a little more in the store for a tag that on the back of it says USA.”
Now more than ever we have a well-timed opportunity in agriculture to preserve the “Made in America” label. Proactively, we need to diagram a transition plan for the continuation of a family farm that has the desire of staying that way.
In December of 2019, I wrote about Luke Combs’ hit song called “Even Though I’m Leaving.” In the first verse of the song, the little boy is scared of monsters and needs reassurance from his daddy to be able to sleep.
In the last verse of the song, the son has grown up and the father has grown old, but the son still looks for reassurance from his father.
The 12 musical notes in this song resonated with me enough for me to play the two verses to a group of 100 producers in Peoria, Illinois, last week and again this week to 55 producers in Mankato, Minnesota.
In my career of over 500 professional speaking engagements, I had never clipped music into the message. Thankfully, the song resonated with both groups as well.
What will your farm transition song sound like when played for your family the final time?
We cannot control the weather, the markets, our tax laws or foreign trade policy. We can, however, control the composition and communication of our estate and farm transition plans.
The legacy that you leave behind will be an arrangement of these base strategies. My sincere hope is that you will use the skill of a Grammy-winning songwriter to control the notes that you can control, have the courage to be able to let go of the notes that you cannot control and the wisdom to know the difference.
For 27 years, Steve Bohr has been a partner in the farm continuation firm of Farm Financial Strategies, Inc. For additional information on farm continuation issues or if you have a question please contact Steve via email at Bohr@FarmEstate.com or by phone at 1-800-375-4180.