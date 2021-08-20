Pieces of farm transition can be puzzling

One of the things that I love most about my mother is her spunky and always positive outlook on everything she does. She is the most giving and kind person I know.
She loves to follow her grandkids, socialize with family and friends (usually while drinking coffee or eating ice cream), and she loves puzzles.
On any given day at the farm, she will have a card table out in the living room with a puzzle in one of many stages of completion. She has a process that is not to be compromised. The four corners are sorted first and placed accordingly. Then, the straight edge pieces are organized and put together to outline the border of the puzzle picture.
Last, she sorts and organizes the remaining pieces into groups by color for the middle sections. This is where the real task lies.
Often she will refer back to the picture on the box to consider her options as to which category each of the middle pieces will fit into. Some would say this is cheating, but it sure helps to make decisions when you know what the result is supposed to look like.
Frequently there are pieces that appear to fit together but upon closer review, the realization that the pieces are not a perfect match can be frustrating.
It dawned on me this week that estate and farm transition plans are a lot like a puzzle … they can present a problem that is difficult to solve while trying to fit many different-shaped pieces together.
Corner pieces
The first step in identifying the corner pieces of your estate plan is the decision to utilize a will or a revocable trust.
Both will distribute your estate to your heirs at death. The will is simpler, cheaper to establish and more widely recognized but triggers the probate process. A revocable trust is more complicated to set up but if done correctly can avoid the process of probate, saving time, money and privacy.
The second corner piece is deciding who will be your trustees, executors and powers of attorney.
The third is giving those fiduciaries direction on how to manage your property after you are gone (lease options and purchase options for land as an example, and a process to distribute the farm assets not previously transferred).
Undoubtedly, there will be differences over options among your heirs. Most of these differences will revolve (unfortunately) around money and greed. You will want to think both sides of these issues through and have a plan to deal with them before it happens.
The final corner piece of your puzzle is determining how to divide an estate in a “fair” manner considering that you have made your livelihood on your illiquid estate assets and someone else in the family may want to as well.
If you would not have auctioned off your land and operating assets to the highest bidder, you will have to decide if you want your children to do so (or not) at your death.
Borders
The border pieces of your puzzle are the tools that you can use to meet your goals. You may already have a corporation that was set up previously. You may consider switching from a C-Corporation to an S-Corporation with recent tax law changes.
Any entity (Corporation, General Partnership, LLC or Limited Partnership) should have a well thought out, detailed and inclusive operating or shareholder agreement. This is a major deficiency for most family entities. You may have an agreement, but it may not have more than generic details that may not be specific to your situation.
Border pieces may also include restrictions on future ownership and/or lease options (family first before neighbors).
A major concern for many is the taxation of appreciated and depreciated assets at retirement. Transition is hard when there are not tax issues. The possibility of a significant tax on a lifetime of work can be devastating.
Proposed changes in tax laws are definitely something to fit into your puzzle. If the estate tax exemption sets back to $3.5 million, or more importantly, if the current basis “step-up” rules are replaced with recognition of gain, our family farms will face immediate distress upon the death of most farm operators and land owners.
Center pieces
Utilizing the current $11.7 million estate and gift tax exclusion in a manner that provides income and maintains control is something that many need to consider as a center piece. It may be a challenging fit, but with careful thought and consideration from multiple viewpoints, you may find the right fit for your family.
Paying down debt (and realizing the consequences of paying income tax on non-deductible principle payments) can be a hard decision for most farmers who have spent their lifetime deferring, depreciating and deducting. Finding the balance between expansion and paying down debt can be puzzling itself.
Buying a neighboring farm or possibly your own family farm after an estate distribution with an incomplete plan (or no plan) can be an interior piece of the puzzle, but you may not find the right pieces to go together.
As an example, this week a pre-retirement-aged couple struggled through the realization that they had to buy out their siblings from their parent’s estate that they thought they had earned equity in but realized their efforts had not been acknowledged at the reading of their parent’s will.
It came down to borrowing $2 million or selling their family land at auction. This would devastate their operation. We reviewed the obvious possibilities then discussed a new option they had never thought of — to buy the land inside their IRA and Roth IRA.
They had considered cashing in their IRA and Roth IRA in place of taking on excessive debt but never considered using their retirement funds to invest in farmland within the retirement plan itself. Their plan now is to convert enough of their IRA into their Roth IRA (and recognize the tax the same if they had withdrawn IRA money) to buy a farm.
The advantage of this plan is that the rent will flow through the Roth IRA and to them personally income tax-free as a Roth IRA distribution. There are specific rules for real estate in IRAs, but following the restrictions is better than the alternative in their situation.
Putting it together
The pieces of your estate and farm transition plan can be assembled with a process similar to how my mother would put together a puzzle in her living room.
Pick out the corners, then the straight edges that have limited combinations, separate the like-colored pieces for the middle and go to work.
My sincere hope is that you will be able to identify the pieces of your estate and have at your disposal knowledge, patience and a blue print (picture on the outside of the box) to find your way to put together even the most challenging puzzles.
For 29 years, Steve Bohr has been a partner in the farm continuation firm of Farm Financial Strategies, Inc. For additional information on farm continuation issues or if you have a question please contact Steve via email at Bohr@FarmEstate.com or by phone at 1-800-375-4180.