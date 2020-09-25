A client called this week with follow up questions on their estate and farm transition planning process. We decided together that their questions and the subsequent answers would be good information to share.
Rome was not built in a day, and an estate plan can be the same way. Some plans are fluid and are never truly complete. For this family, we have been working persistently for over four years in planning layers.
Their first layer was the estate plan. They have revocable trusts to avoid the administration process of probate with a plan to provide for the surviving spouse at the first death but protect the principal assets from future potential credits (including but not limited to a second marriage, extended medical costs, administration costs and estate tax).
The second layer of their planning was to identify what was fair between their two farming heirs and their three non-farming heirs. This process took some time and extra meetings to adequately quantify their opinions on fairness from Mom and Dad’s perspective.
We are now working to transition the operating assets inside their corporation to their farming heirs. It would be easier to transition the corporation stock to the boys, but since there is land captured inside the corporation, transitioning the stock will not allow Mom and Dad to keep ownership and income off the land.
Two questions
1. Why did we decide to lease the equipment to the boys and why do we need to get the grain out of the corporation?
2. Should we gift shares to save future estate tax?
The answer
First, they are in the process of winding operating assets out of the corporation for a couple of reasons.
1. It gives the boys autonomy for their farm operations. The land ownership and the building site remain commonly owned in the corporation, but their operations will be separate.
2. It gives them the opportunity (once all the hot assets — grain and equipment are owned outside of the corporation) to convert it to an S-Corporation.
The current C-Corporation pays federal income tax at 21% flat rate and state income tax at 12%. To get once-taxed cash out into personal accounts, you would pay a second dividend (personal) tax of 15% federal and 8% state.
The income passes direct to personal with one income tax in an S-Corporation. This pass-through will be at 22% federal and 8% state for their current level of income (better than 21% federal and 12% state inside the corporation and another 15% federal and 8% state personal).
There are two important rules to remember when converting to an S-Corporation. First, if there are retained earnings (past years’ earnings and profits not paid out) and you are not willing to pay them out (most are not willing to) then you must retain material participation.
For most operations, this means custom farming the land or crop sharing. Typically, cash rent will not qualify for material participation.
Second, there is a five-year (current) Built In Gains (BIG) tax holding period for assets on the books when converted to an S-Corporation.
In this case, the shares would receive a basis step up (the reason we transferred the shares into Dad’s trust and not Mom’s trust due to the assumption that the man dies first).
At Dad’s death, the shares would get a basis step up (not the land). The land can be pulled out of an S-Corporation and temporarily recognize the capital gain (due to it being a pass-through S-Corporation) at the shareholder level.
Liquidating the stock with a basis step would result in a capital loss. As long as the two transactions take place in the same tax year, the capital gain from pulling the land out of the corporation can be offset by the capital loss in liquidating the shares of stock with a basis step up.
In review, the steps to ultimately liquidating this corporation are as follows:
1. Each year the boys can farm more acres personally to reduce grain inventory. Over time, there will be no grain in the corporation.
2. We already are leasing the equipment to the boys with an arms-length purchase option outside the BIG period.
3. Put the stock all in Dad’s name to get 100% basis step up at Dad’s death.
4. Convert to an S-Corporation when grain inventory is exhausted.
5. At Dad’s death and after the BIG period, liquidate the corporation.
We talked at one time about a reorganization of the corporation. This could speed up the separation of operating assets from land assets and/or allow the boys to own the land independently in the future. A corporate reorganization requires more rules to follow and can be stringently reviewed.
Gift of shares
As you know, the current federal estate tax exemption is $11.58 million or $23 million for a married couple (either traditional estate planning at the first death or relying on portability and deferring both credits until the second death).
Gifting today is not necessary to reduce your estate below the exemption, and you would give up the basis step up on the shares gifted.
Basically you are betting that you will save 40% federal estate tax but pay 15% federal and 8% state tax upon liquidation of the corporation (on the portion gifted prior to death).
There are two separate gifting limits to consider. The annual exclusion is $15,000 per person and requires no filing or use of your lifetime gift credit (currently unified with the death exemption equivalent of $11.58 million).
If you give above this annual exclusion, a federal form 709 is required with valuations to track how much of your $11.58 million lifetime exclusion you have used.
Go big or go home
If you give away $3.5 million of stock, as an example, you have also used up the same $3.5 million of death exemption ($8.08 million left to use at death). If the exemption goes down in the future — as an example, to $3.5 million — and you have already used up $3.5 million, then you would have no additional exemption and there was no real gain (other than the annual exclusion and growth on gifted assets).
If you are going to gift away a large amount to gain traction before the exemption reduces, then you should give away a significant amount to have any real gain. If you gave away $11.58 million currently and the exemption went down to $3.5 million in the future, then you would have gotten the difference of $8.08 million out of your estate.
You may miss an opportunity if you transfer $10 million of assets and choose to give $5 million from each spouse because that seems like the right thing to do. If the future exemption falls to $5 million (as scheduled in 2026), then you have gained nothing but a loss of step up in basis.
On the other hand, if one spouse gifts $10 million and the exemption reduces to $5 million, one spouse will still have their full credit to use (effectively getting $15 million to the next generation without tax).
My sincere hope is this information gives you enough background information to make a decision. If this year has taught us anything, your best bet is to be prepared for everything.
For 28 years, Steve Bohr has been a partner in the farm continuation firm of Farm Financial Strategies, Inc. For additional information on farm continuation issues or if you have a question please contact Steve via email at Bohr@FarmEstate.com or by phone at 1-800-375-4180.