Prepare to be 99.5% ready for tax changes

Last month’s column on my grandmother’s “Old Wives’ Tales” brought some fun discussion to my office.
Three separate individuals corrected me that “The LOVE of money is the root of all evil” and not money alone.
One reader educated me with, “Pride is easier to swallow after you’ve chewed on it long enough.” How true is that!
Another reminded me of a favorite, “Plant in the dust and the bins will bust.” I first heard this from one of my most revered clients who I met with the first time in March 2008.
Over the last 13 years, we have sat down 20 different times with various family members and advisors to discuss their family’s estate and farm transition plans. He was always attentive to know what he could do to better prepare his farm to keep it in the family.
In addition to “Plant in the dust and the bins will bust,” he shared with me how divine intervention allowed him to continue through the ’80’s and how he prayed we would never see those times again. The authenticity in his eyes and candor in his voice left an impression on me that guides me today in planning with others.
He passed away on Wednesday of this week. I stopped to pray when I heard the news, thanking God for his grace and wisdom. His contributions to the community and the family legacy that he leaves behind will be difficult if not impossible to replicate. I hope that he got half of the value out of our relationship that I got from him.
For the 99.5% Act
With two recent proposals for tax law changes, financial readiness has never been more important for the transition of our industry. On March 25, 2021, Senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont introduced the For the 99.5% Act.
This proposal reduces the federal estate tax exemption from $11.7 million to $3.5 million per decedent. It also reduces the tax-free amount available to gift while living from $11.7 million to $1 million and establishes new estate tax brackets (45% tax if the estate is over $3.5 million, 50% tax if over $10 million and 65% tax if over $1 billion).
This proposal does have a provision to expand special use valuation for a family farm from $1.19 million to $3 million of value for qualified farm property, however this extra exemption would still be subject to the STEP recognition of capital gains (see below).
There is also a provision to eliminate valuation discounts as well as Grantor Retained trusts and will tax Dynasty trusts every 50 years. This would be in addition to the STEP act taxing trusts every 21 years.
The very name of this act “For the 99.5%” is of concern. It is counter-productive in economic theory to take away from those who have been efficient with resources and providers of employment and tax revenue for our communities and give it to those who are not.
STEP Act
The second proposal is the Sensible Taxation and Equity Promotion (STEP) Act. It was announced on March 29, 2021, by Senators Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Sanders (D-Vt), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass).
This act does away with the current basis step up rule for an estate and replaces it with the recognition of gain at death. In one word, this act is catastrophic, disastrous and ruinous for agriculture (that is three words but just one would not have been adequate).
The low-lights of this proposal include:
Transfer tax on gain at death OR while living if transferred (above $1 million) to any individual or trust (other than a spouse). Trusts would be required to recognize gain every 21 years. Trusts with more than $1 million of assets or $20,000 of income would also have to provide a balance sheet and income statement each year. The proposal also requires identifying trustees, grantor and beneficiaries to the IRS.
This tax would apply to gifts or inheritances after Dec. 31, 2020 (which makes it retroactive). The annual exclusion of $15,000 per year per donee is to be reduced to $10,000 per donee per year but not to exceed $20,000 per donor per year.
The current basis step-up provision exists because the estate tax should provide a new basis. Taxing both the estate and the gain on an estate is an unacceptable double tax that should never happen.
We could deal with carry-over basis as a worst-case scenario (would have to sell the inherited asset to recognize capital gain). To be forced to recognize gain at death on assets that are not to be sold is absurd and will be devastating to agriculture.
The combination of lowering the estate tax exemption to $3.5 million and taxing the capital gain of an estate at death (or while living via gift or reduced value sale within the family) would destroy generations of family farms.
Be 99.5% ready
A similar planning situation occurred in 2012 just before the $5 million federal estate tax exemption at that time was scheduled to diminish to $1 million in 2013. Many farmers transferred a significant amount of equity in fear during the latter months of 2012.
Some of them only looked at the tax side of the gift and are now wishing they had a plan for management of the land after the gift was completed.
If these two proposals become law (and are not retroactive) a planning strategy may be to prepare to gift away your current $11.7 million gift tax exclusion in 2021 before the gift tax exemption diminishes to $1 million and the estate tax exemption reduces to the proposed $3.5 million.
Do not make a large gift without both a tax plan and a future management plan.
As an example if you are married and have a $7 million estate with two estate tax exemptions of $3.5 million each, you should not have a federal estate tax issue (unless your estate outpaces inflation in the future).
However, if you only have $1 million of basis in the $7 million estate and the first $1 million of capital gain is exempt and the rest of the gain of $5 million is taxable at your death at 39.6%, the capital gains tax bill could be as much as $2 million at your death.
My sincere hope is that you have the opportunity to plan for these changes and put yourself in a position to be 99.5% ready to implement a plan to take advantage of these possible estate and gift tax changes in a very short timeframe. Hesitation could prove to be a missed opportunity, and the price of a missed opportunity could be significant.
For 28 years, Steve Bohr has been a partner in the farm continuation firm of Farm Financial Strategies, Inc. For additional information on farm continuation issues or if you have a question, please contact Steve via email at Bohr@FarmEstate.com or by phone at 1-800-375-4180.