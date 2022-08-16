Public land sales ‘gutting agriculture’

Stop! Please stop with the public land auctions. This may not be a popular statement in certain circles, and I will probably take some heat from my auctioneer friends, but someone needs to say it.
Public land sales (and more importantly the instant social media promotion that goes with it) are absolutely gutting agriculture. What kind of an industry will we have if those who work the land will not own it in the future, and who actually benefits from these land prices?
It is more than just being a patron at a local store or living where you pay property tax. What happens to agriculture when the economics turn toward realistic cash flows and investors move their money out of farmland? Will investors stick around through the tough times that are inevitable?
I am sick of thinking that $10,000 per acre land is a “good deal” and tired of being concerned that the future of our industry will never be able to afford to own the land they want to work. Our entire industry is dependent upon the land, and we all need to be better stewards of it.
A $10,000/acre loan with 5% interest paid over 20 years is an annual payment of $792/acre. That is a recipe for disaster. What about $20,000/acre? What about $30,000/acre? Yeah, I said it — $30,000/acre.
Once we enter into the realm of irrationality, there are no limits. Where does it end? It ends nowhere good for the working people in agriculture who want to be there even after the fall out.
I would like to know what percentage of public land sales is the product of an inheritance compared to the sale by someone who purchased the parcel. We rarely see the person who bought the land actually sell it. If so, it is likely to trade closer to home and is usually a private transaction. That should be an alert to the next generation. If the person who created the wealth would not sell it, maybe the people who inherited it should consider following what has worked so well in the past.
If you want to sell at the high, consider offering your land to a handful of qualified buyers submitting private bids. If needed, ask for more. Just keep it private for the greater good of our industry.
Consider repaying the person who farmed and cared for your land for a decade or more and give them a chance to buy it before it goes public.
Twitter and Facebook publicizing every farm sale is terrible for agriculture and no sound mind can argue differently. We are headed to a place where a very select few (a majority of them are not farming the land) will be the owners of our most important asset.
What will happen when the next generation of farmers cannot afford to own the land and ownership gets outside of the community? In a worse scenario, what will happen if farmers in the community try to play in that arena and go bankrupt on the anvil of a whiplash economy?
I remember a cartoon where the farm son is holding a sorting panel in a pen of sows, up to the top of his boots in “risk/reward,” when his father exclaimed, “Someday, all of this will be yours.”
Did your father tell you the same thing? How many of those “statements” were not in writing, or were in writing but lacked the foresight and detail to deal with the irrational exuberance that we now are dealing with?
The hope of ownership and being able to run an independent and profitable farm has fueled an entire generation of agriculturalists over the years. It is time for us to recognize the need for those who are willing to provide a way of life in agriculture and a way for them to provide it.
A Zoom call this morning from Minnesota produced a memorable response to this same discussion.
“We are living in a paper palace,” exclaimed the emotional 90-year-old. “When the non-farmers cash in their inheritance, what will be left for those who work and care for the land? The paper palace will collapse.”
In January of 2016, the Powerball Jackpot reached a record $1.586 billion. In the weeks leading up to the record drawing, the hope of being rich became the rage.
People actually stood in line for hours to buy their “winning” ticket. I fell prey to the hype and bought the first and only lottery tickets in my life. From purchase until falling asleep that night the thought of what to do with all that money worked my mind.
In reality, there were over 371 million tickets purchased that week and three “winners” (one from California, one from Tennessee and one from Florida) wound up with the same matching numbers. It was not me.
Would “winning” the lottery make your life better or maybe not so much?
Jack Whitaker, the winner of a $315 million Powerball, regretted winning his jackpot.
“It certainly has been a curse to me,” he later said in an interview. “If you have something, there is always someone else who wants it.”
This falls into the “love of money is the root of all evil” category as we have all heard stories of how winning the lottery has ruined the lives of the “winners.”
It is interesting to note that a Powerball winner will take the full amount amortized over 30 years or as much as a 50% reduction in their payout if they choose an immediate cash option. Either way, the recipient will also pay as much as 45% state and federal income tax.
How will your heirs take their inheritance payout? The next generation of inherited owners will be tempted with an estate settlement equivalent to a lottery “winner” but maybe even better with no 30-year payout and no income tax (basis step-up).
The odds of winning the $1.6 billion Powerball in 2016 turned out to be 1 in over 123 million. The odds of your heirs winning your farm estate lottery are 1 in 1. All they have to do is outlive you.
As farmers, we sometimes naively believe that our children will keep the land that took a lifetime (or two) to obtain. We may not realize that the children (or grandchildren or in-laws) may not have the same grit required to manage and maintain the land. If they did, they may already be landowners on their own merit and will likely be sympathetic towards the concern.
Who will win the dispute in your family when those who want to make a living off the land with the promise, “Someday, this will be yours” clash with the heirs who are ready to cash in their inheritance “winnings”?
My sincere hope is that you will be able to identify the need for a solid land transition plan that aligns with your goals. If not for the good of your family, then for the greater well-being of the future of our industry and your community.
For 30 years, Steve Bohr has been a partner in the farm continuation firm of Farm Financial Strategies, Inc. For additional information on farm continuation issues or if you have a question please contact Steve via email at Bohr@FarmEstate.com or by phone at 1-800-375-4180.