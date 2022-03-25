Smorgasbord of options for farm transition

One of my favorite memories growing up was going to eat as a family for Mother’s Day. My uncle, aunt and two cousins joined my mom, dad and four sisters with my Grandma Bohr and headed to Dickey’s Prairie Home restaurant in Packwood, Iowa, to celebrate our mothers.
We did not go to restaurants often, so having a familiar place to look forward to going to once a year was a treat. It was especially satisfying as Dickey’s was world famous (to me) for their mounted buffalo head, life-like bee hive (that for certain was going to burst any moment with hundreds of swarming bees) and, of course, the all-you-can-eat smorgasbord.
There were so many options to choose from on that long food line. To me, the ham was the best. Wait, maybe it was the roast beef. The prime rib was marvelous as well. My family was never much of a fan, but their fried chicken was even delicious. It was easy to take some of everything.
This analogy surfaced this week when discussing options with a family for their farm transition plans. The father was 80 years old and in good health, but ready to begin his land transition plan. We discussed the advantages of many different options to find just the right plan for them.
Goals
As we discussed their goals, we outlined together four separate family objectives:
1. Reducing estate administration costs. The family had previous experience with the cost of estate administration and wanted to discuss a plan to reduce the costs and time delay as well as publicity of probate.
Dad had talked to his attorney about this and agreed to work with the family to establish a revocable (living) trust to avoid probate (rather than using a will). They also agreed to work on beneficiary designations (IRAs and Life Insurance) or POD designations (Pay on Death for bank accounts) or TOD (Transfer on Death for stocks/bonds/trading accounts or any LLCs or corporation shares he may have).
2. Dad wants to keep income and control of his assets (particularly the land). Every farmer on the planet wants to keep control of his or her land. There is no reason to fight this concept. We always need to find a way to accomplish the control goal.
Dad was willing to transfer ownership on paper to the children to accomplish other goals as long as he could keep income and control of the land (who gets the income from the land and how it will be farmed).
3. Dad would like his two kids to own these farms in a manner that allows either of them to be able to sell to the other in the future. As long as one of the children or grandchildren want to own the land, Dad wants them to have the opportunity to own the land under family terms.
4. Dad would like to avoid selling a farm due to the costs associated with a long-term stay in a medical facility. We assume Dad’s health would not be conducive to a long-term stay in a home, so this is not a priority.
5. Dad would like to have a basis step-up for the land at death. The children do not intend to sell the land, but a basis step-up would be nice for them to re-depreciate tile, fertility and any structures.
Options
We discussed three different options on the smorgasbord table that could accomplish Dad’s goals. Unfortunately, not one strategy accomplishes all of his goals, but there may be a suitable combination of options to accomplish his goals.
1. Revocable trust. Dad can keep the land in his name and put it in a revocable (living) trust. This can avoid probate and keep Dad in 100% control while keeping income and getting a basis step-up at death.
This strategy does not reduce future issues with long-term care needs. This option will likely be more expensive to establish than the other options.
2. Create an LLC to own the land. An LLC (Limited Liability Company) will have rules for the children to own the land together in the future.
These rules will include lease options under family terms if anyone in the family wants to farm the land. The LLC will require family ownership (lineal descendants or a trust for the benefit of a lineal descendant).
There will be options to buy back units if ownership ever gets outside the family, with options for lineal descendants to sell to the other permitted owners in the future. These options are designed to cash flow for the buyer under family terms (using
special-use value to set the price for family ownership and payable with contract terms to create affordability for the family).
The only time the land could be sold outside of the family is if all members agreed to do so. The LLC also can have voting and non-voting units. This positions Dad to make gifts in the future to reduce exposure to nursing home costs or estate tax. Dad can gift away the non-voting units and keep the voting units (control).
The LLC can also have the units set up as Pay on Death (POD) to avoid administration at death.
3. Transfer the land deed to the children with a retained life estate transfer. This is by far the cheapest and the simplest option. This can avoid administration issues, as the deeds are transferred to the kids before death.
Since Dad retains life use, he keeps income and control of who farms the land. Under Section 2036 (retained interest gift), the land will be included in his estate for estate tax purposes (this is good because he has plenty of exemption equivalent, currently $12,060,000 to use without tax).
This is also good, as it will get a basis step-up at his death. The issue with the life estate is that there is no plan for the two children and their families.
A little of everything
There may be an opportunity to choose more than one option for a “hybrid” plan where Dad can transfer one farm to each of the children with a life estate and the other farms can be in an LLC for both families and a TOD designation (Transfer on Death) to avoid administration.
Dad could also transfer all the farms to the children now on a retained life estate and assume that the children will set up an LLC in the future for the common-owned land. The risk here is that the terms may not be agreeable in the future. It may be wise to set up the LLC now with Dad’s guidance to determine the family guidelines for the future.
As Dickey’s Prairie Home offered many options to select from, a well thought-out farm transition plan should provide multiple options for your family to consider.
One individual may choose ham over roast beef while another chooses prime rib over chicken. One family may choose an LLC while another chooses a trust or another may decide to utilize a life estate transfer.
My sincere hope is that each of you have an opportunity to look through a smorgasbord of options to find the best plan to fit your personalized goals.
For 29 years, Steve Bohr has been a partner in the farm continuation firm of Farm Financial Strategies, Inc. For additional information on farm continuation issues or if you have a question please contact Steve via email at Bohr@FarmEstate.com or by phone at 1-800-375-4180.