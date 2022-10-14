Transition without going from cab to grave

We often joke about our “job titles” on the farm. In the fall, my title is Director of Logistics, which translates into semi driver and grain cart operator. In the spring, my job is Manager of Seed Deposition (planter operator).
These are definite promotions from when I was younger. Back then, I was an “intern” in the Fertilizer Department and the Department of Security.
This was a pleasant way of saying that I hauled a lot of manure and made a lot of fence. Those jobs were good for me, but I learned the most valuable lessons while working in the Reproduction Division (calving cows and breeding them back for the next year).
This is where I learned the importance of knowing my audience. If a cow wanted to go somewhere, it was usually better not to fight her. The “trick” was to find a way to get her to where you wanted her to go, while making it “her idea” so she would go willingly.
Just like the cow who wants to go where she wants to go, sometimes it’s OK to let an aging farmer continue to farm but try to minimize the workload and offer a path to slow down on his own time frame.
Retirement is a difficult thing for a farmer. It is not easy to let go of something that has been the cornerstone of a lifetime (spouses who are hoping their husbands do not go straight from the cab to the grave will confirm this).
It is human nature to avoid what we do not like. We have found that offering options to facilitate the “retirement transition” will help farmers to eventually find their own way to slow down (with a little help).
Grain transition
The typical self-employed independent farmer files a schedule F for their farm operation. If the farmer were to sell all of the grain from the previous year with none of the next year‘s input deductions, federal and state income tax in addition to the self-employment tax could total as high as 55%.
A simple strategy is to have the aging farmer transition the grain from a small number of acres each year (we recommend starting with 80-160 acres). This minimizes the amount of income from crop sales not reinvested into the next year’s crop and allows a spread of the tax over a period of years (three to seven years is typical).
If this strategy is not sufficient, consider a defined benefit pension plan that would reward years of service. Unlike the traditional SEP-IRA or other defined contribution retirement plans, a defined benefit plan allows a “catch-up” provision that allow a business to set aside as much as $250,000 of deductible payments to fund future pension benefits through the plan.
Many farmers gift grain to children and grandchildren, spreading the income tax over multiple brackets. This can also change the tax status of grain to be capital gain to non-farm heirs and avoids self-employment tax.
There is also the strategy for grain (or equipment) transferred into a trust that will ultimately go to a charity (Charitable Remainder Trust). This type of trust allows for the sale of the grain without tax. The retired farmer receives lifetime income from the trust, allowing for additional income from investing the dollars that would have been paid in tax if grain were sold outside the trust. The trade-off for this strategy is the balance of the charitable trust goes to a charity or charities (chosen by you) at death.
The best plan typically offers some combination of all of these options to balance the final years of grain sales to reduce the income tax burden of transition.
Of course, there is always the strategy of farming from the cab to the grave, at which time the estate would get a basis step-up and eliminate the tax problem (my apologies to the spouses who are contemplating retirement and do not want to talk about the basis step-up concept as it delays retirement even further).
Equipment transition
As equipment values have soared, the temptation is to sell and cash in on the equity as retirement income. The first thought from the “Department of Tax Deferral” is to try to spread the tax over a period of years.
If equipment is sold on contract, the past depreciation is recaptured all in the first year of the contract. This could trigger state and federal income tax as much as 40%.
This is another reason why farmers tend to keep working, as they have the perception that they cannot afford to pay the tax on the sale of their equipment.
Like grain, equipment can transfer to a charitable remainder trust (sold by the trust) without tax. Equipment can also transition on a lease arrangement with an option to purchase at the end of the lease.
This is common but must be set up with an arms-length agreement similar to if you would be leasing a piece of equipment from an equipment dealership. You do not want a lease-to-own deemed a disguised sale (triggering all recapture tax in the first year of the agreement).
Ideally, a member of the family would acquire the equipment over time (trade in and pay the boot difference). If not, consider a merger with a young farmer in the community who is looking for an opportunity for equipment transition.
This has become more common for farmers who do not have children to take over their operation and realize having a go-to person is not only a way to provide an opportunity for a young farmer in the community but can also save significant income tax for the aging farmer.
Corporation transition
One of the main reasons to establish a corporation in the first place is to save income tax. A secondary reason is the ease of transition. Shares can be gifted or sold (or a combination of both) to the next generation (whether they are in your family or not). Some of our most successful long-term transitions have been outside of the family.
In addition to providing structure for transfer in various denominations, the tax advantage of selling corporation shares at capital gains rates and stretched on a contract can be significant.
The purchase of corporation shares for the buyer is not deductible (unlike equipment) so there is normally a trade-off in the form of pricing and contract terms (making it more favorable for both parties).
As always, this is something to discuss at great length with your accountant and any other advisers who specialize in this area.
Building transition
Depreciated buildings carry some of the same characteristics of income tax recapture of past depreciation. It is best to find the right party to transition buildings to the next generation with some combination of gift and a lease-to-own arrangement on the buildings (similar to equipment).
If possible, place more value on the residence (tax-free up to $500,000 of capital gain for a married couple) and decrease the price of the buildings for a better tax result for the seller (not necessarily the buyer).
The tools that we used as young “interns” in our own family farm have evolved over the years, so have the tools we use in today’s marketplace for farm transition. This creates the need for discussions that some farmers may not be prepared to have.
My hope is that reading this column may give direction into possibilities for transition plans for your family (more than just a transition from the cab to the grave).
For 30 years, Steve Bohr has been a partner in the farm continuation firm of Farm Financial Strategies, Inc. For additional information on farm continuation issues or if you have a question, please contact Steve via email at Bohr@FarmEstate.com or by phone at 1-800-375-4180.