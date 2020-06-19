We never know when and where something profound will happen to us. The trick is to either be on constant lookout or be lucky.
For me, it was the latter when I was fortunate to attend a high-level management conference in San Diego 25 years ago.
Not only was I lucky to attend a conference of this level at a young age, my notes were commendable and grasped tightly to one of the main platform speaker’s poignant message.
The speaker said, “The quality of your life will become the summation of the seemingly insignificant decisions that you make each day of your life.”
He went on further to point out, “Most people who wake up one day in a bad situation will ask themselves, ‘how did I get here?’ These things seldom happen overnight.”
Most of the time the answer will not be because they made an unfortunate major decision. The majority give ample thought to major decisions.
Individuals often wind up in bad situations because they made a string of uncomplimentary smaller decisions that individually would not cause harm, but collectively add up to an unfavorable end result.
Finally, he concluded with, “The secret to raising the quality of your life is to raise the seemingly insignificant decisions that you make each day to a conscious level.”
I did not realize at that time how powerful that dialogue would be for me. Over the last 25 years, I have re-read those words often. They could not be more on point with our world today.
Mom’s watching
As kids, Dad said to us seemingly a million times, “If you are trying to decide if something is right or wrong, make your decision as if your mother was watching.”
Dad also said, “Nothing good happens after midnight.” I did not fully understand his wisdom on that one until I became a parent of teenagers myself.
Until just now, I never thought about how close Dad’s multipurpose guidance was to the successful keynote speaker’s advice to raise the insignificant daily decisions to a conscious level.
This translated directly to farm legacy planning for me this week with a challenging family meeting consisting of three at-odds siblings.
Trouble surfaced when the younger brother asked the older brother why their mother’s investment account had gone down so drastically (their mother is incapacitated and in the nursing home).
The older brother, who has the power of attorney, chalked up the account decline to the weakened stock market due to COVID-19.
The younger brother was relentless and had done his homework. He produced paperwork that followed withdrawals from the brokerage account transferred back to their mother’s personal checking account.
Their mother had registered her checking account in joint tenancy with her oldest son so the account would avoid probate at her death. Neither of these facts appeared out of line.
The seemingly insignificant decision to add her eldest son as a joint owner on her checking account, however, wound up creating havoc. The younger brother proceeded to present additional statements proving that the older brother had been making withdrawals from the joint checking account for his own personal use.
Their sister stepped up and said to her older brother, “What are you thinking? You know that is wrong and Mom is always watching.”
Farm transition
There are three segments to master in a superior farm transition plan.
The technical segment is what most families are aware that needs attention. This phase of the plan identifies the tedious details of “who, what, when and how”.
The technical aspect of a farm transition plan is extreme and differs greatly between families. Some will use their estate plan as the catalyst to carry out their plan while others will use lifetime gifts, contracts or entities such as corporations, limited liability companies (LLC), limited partnerships (FLP) or general partnerships.
The emotional or psychological segment ascertains the “why” of the plan. Understanding this can keep a diverse group of family members who have dissimilar goals and concerns on the same page.
The importance of identifying and accepting why you are making your transition plan cannot be over-stressed. Family disputes can be avoided with a clear understanding of why the plan was created to begin with.
The third segment is communication. This is the key to tying the technical with the emotional points of the plan together.
“How” a plan will unfold to “who” and “what” will transfer “when” triggering events happen is the technical part of the plan that will be construed by your estate or entity (Corporation, LLC, FLP, Partnership) transition plans.
Communicating the “why” of a plan can be the difference in understanding how some families excel and others fail.
Over time, each farm transition plan also has the potential for its participants to blur the line between right and wrong. If communication breaks down, a new normal may establish that may not be desirable.
Right and wrong
What happens if, over time, we unconsciously erode our standards and become complacent to dishonest behavior without consequences?
If this becomes our mindset, unacceptable conduct may evolve into a new normal. This will not occur overnight and would be the result of a culmination of a multitude of decisions pieced together over time.
Some of us have witnessed this happening in our own families, but we all have witnessed it in our country recently.
Besides pretending that your mother is watching and following the 10 commandments, I believe the best we can do when trying to untangle right and wrong is to raise the level of communication within the family.
Without mindfulness, the probability increases for greed and resentment to filtrate a family and cause an outcome that may not have been previously thought possible.
My sincere hope is that your family can maintain a positive normal in these troubling times. Raise your decisions in every-day life to a conscious level, communicate your farm transition plan and live by the 10 rules of divine positive law. There is never a wrong time to do the right thing.
For 27 years, Steve Bohr has been a partner in the farm continuation firm of Farm Financial Strategies, Inc. For additional information on farm continuation issues or if you have a question please contact Steve via email at Bohr@FarmEstate.com or by phone at 1-800-375-4180.