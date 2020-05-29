The year was 1984 and it still seems like yesterday. I was in the 8th grade in Kalona, Iowa (about 11 miles from our farm in Wellman).
I remember missing the activity bus after basketball practice and having to call Mom on the school pay phone to ask her if she could pick me up. I also remember not knowing for sure if we could afford the gas to drive out of her way to get me.
Mom did not hesitate that day to come get me. She and Dad have never hesitated in their 85-plus years of life to help anyone who needed it.
My folks raised us right. It could have been the times or the community we lived in. Most likely, it was because our parents and their parents were outstanding human beings and cared enough about our future to pass their values down to us.
At that same time in 1984, I recall my first involvement in planning with my dad’s insurance agent. His name was Bill and he never failed to give me a stick of Wrigley’s chewing gum when he came to visit.
I vividly remember sitting at our kitchen table as my dad bought a life insurance policy from chewing-gum Bill. The death benefit was $250,000 and the scheduled premium was $3,000/year.
What I remember most was the cash value projection on the illustration was $1 million. I did not comprehend how old dad would have to be or the interest rate assumption the insurance company used, but in my eyes, my dad was going to be a “millionaire.”
That first experience as a 14-year-old came to mind this week with three different family meetings. Ironically, they each had young people sitting in on their family farm transition discussions.
The first (and youngest) reminded me of me at that age. It moved me to ask him to write his view on his family meeting so that I could share it with you.
A 12-year-old’s view
“After sitting in on a meeting with our family, we figured out that it is a complicated process to move land and property from generation to generation. It takes a lot of organization and time to get everything sorted out.
“One thing we realized is that as the generation goes on, usually the amount of people increases.
“It is important for old people to have a plan so then after they either move on or pass away, there are no arguments about what they would have wanted to do. It is more complicated than we thought.
“Another reason a plan is important is so you have time to look at what your options are. Some options might be better for money purposes than others. This also gives you time to plan if some people are not interested in the same line of work.
“With the coronavirus, everything is not at its usual. The markets are affected and the meat supply is affected also. It is an uncertain time and no one really knows what will happen in the future. We just want to tell everyone to stay safe, stay positive, and plan ahead for the future of your land and property.”
A 16-year-old’s view
The next meeting offered a slightly older viewpoint. It was interesting to see how a few years made a difference in their perspective.
“All I’ve wanted to do my whole life is farm. It started for me when my dad taught me how to drive a tractor when I was probably too small to handle big equipment.
“This past week I had the opportunity to be in a planning meeting for the future with my family. I realize a lot of things go into a family farm more than just farming.
“All I still want to do is farm, but I don’t want to have anything to do with the conflict that a bad plan may create within the family. It didn’t make sense when my uncle kept saying it wasn’t about the money, but he didn’t think it was fair that my dad would receive four times more than he would. It seemed to me that it was all about the money.
“I have my entire future ahead of me, but it makes me wonder what kind of future I will have if our farm is divided between my dad and his three siblings and then again with my seven cousins.
“It seems more complex after each generation. I am glad you asked me to write my thoughts down and hope that it helps someone else who may be in my same situation think ahead.”
A 22-year-old’s view
The third family meeting yielded another, slightly more experienced perspective.
“I am writing to ask what a young person can do to get into farming. I have ‘farmed’ since I was 6 years old with my dad. This past year, Dad passed away with a sudden heart attack. Now I am trying to farm on my own (with Mom’s help).
“They had a will that left everything to Mom and then the four of us children equally.
“I hear a lot about sweat equity, but no one thinks that at my age I could have accumulated any equity due to my work on the farm. What about future work that I will now be doing? If he were still here, Dad would have said that I have earned a chance to own this farm.
“I went to a neighbor’s land auction this spring and it brought over $10,000/acre (he died last year and is now rolling in his grave). I Googled a payment calculator on this sale and want you to check it for me.
“If I borrow $10,000/acre to buy land at 5% interest over 20 years, my principal and interest payment will be $800/acre each year. How can a young farmer afford to buy land? Mom and Dad paid $1,000/acre and it took 20 years to pay off.
“Am I going to work the rest of my life for my family and never have a chance to own any land except my equal one-quarter inheritance? Who will own this land in the future?”
A 50-year-old’s view
These kids are our future. I did not give them a stick of chewing gum, but I do wonder if they will remember their experience with me as I remember my experience with Bill in 1984.
At age 50, my views on farm transition have been molded not only by my own family experiences, but also by helping other families identify and establish their unique path to farm transition.
My dad’s universal life insurance policy did not accumulate to $1 million. It was going to lapse (due to under-performing interest assumptions) by his age 75. Mom and Dad cashed in approximately $30,000 of value in 1998 and used it as a down payment to buy 80 acres of average farmland.
My sincere hope is that your family will find a way to provide an opportunity for the next generation to not only continue but to build on your legacy.
For 27 years, Steve Bohr has been a partner in the farm continuation firm of Farm Financial Strategies, Inc. For additional information on farm continuation issues or if you have a question please contact Steve via email at Bohr@FarmEstate.com or by phone at 1-800-375-4180.