Highway updates help all get ‘home safely’

Sixty years ago I learned to drive in a town of 200 where the biggest challenge for motorists was when two pick-up trucks stopped in the middle of Main Street in front of Woody and Ethel’s Tavern so the drivers could chat.
Since then I have driven everything from Highway 94 in eastern Colorado where you might meet an oncoming vehicle once every half hour to Friday afternoon rush hour on I-495 in the Virginia portion of the Washington, D.C., metro.
The worst crash in which I have been involved was when a woman ran a stop sign in downtown Sioux City and I T-boned her. Both of us were wearing seat belts, so there were no injuries. Her sedan was totaled and my 1977 Dodge Royal Monaco station wagon had a little front-end damage. That car was big and ugly, but I always felt safe in it.
As a reserve police officer and as a news photographer I have seen some grisly traffic accidents and appreciate projects designed for safety.
So it was in 2010 en route to Branson my wife and I arrived on the north side of Springfield, Missouri, on Highway 13 where we planned to turn east on I-44. The familiar interchange looked and operated differently on this visit.
I came to understand later that we had encountered one of those new diverging diamond interchanges (DDI.) A DDI is difficult to explain so I will borrow from a Google reference: “In a DDI, traffic is shifted from the right side of the road to the left side of the road at each intersection between the interchange ramps and side road. This means left-turning traffic doesn't cross paths with oncoming traffic, so the chance for a collision is reduced.” Crashes are reduced by up to 60% at DDIs.
That explanation means nothing when you first encounter a DDI and you must cross into what had been the northbound lane to go south and vice versa.
Back in 2010 we made it safely onto I-44 eastbound as planned. Later I read up on the new interchanges and learned that they had originated in France in the 1970s. It turns out that the DDI we encountered in Springfield, Missouri, was built in 2009 and was the first in the nation. Since then, more than 150 have been built with another 80 under construction.
People are also reading…
In fact, there is now a DDI just a few miles from my home. When the Iowa DOT constructed the new I-80 interchange with Grand Prairie Parkway south of Waukee several years ago it was built as a diverging diamond interchange.
To the best of my knowledge (and research) this is the only DDI in Iowa, though one is under construction at I-80 and 1st Avenue in Coralville. Missouri, however, now has at least 16 DDIs.
A traffic feature that generates even more complaints is the roundabout, and that’s probably because there are many more of them.
A roundabout is a junction at which traffic streams circularly around a central island rather than at a four-way stop-and-go intersection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety claims the tight circle of a roundabout forces drivers to slow down, and the most severe types of intersection crashes — right-angle, left-turn and head-on collisions — are unlikely. The Federal Highway Administration maintains that roundabouts can offer up to a 90% reduction in intersection-related fatalities.
Some drivers hate roundabouts; I don’t.
In my younger years I helped extricate injured victims of traffic accidents and witnessed firsthand the carnage of traffic fatalities. I welcome any new traffic designs that improve traffic safety, even those that initially challenge old guys like me.
Baseball great Tommy Lasorda once made an observation about baseball that relates to driving. Lasorda said, “Baseball is like driving,” Lasorda said, “it’s the one who gets home safely that counts.”
Arvid Huisman began writing Country Roads 32 years ago, and today the column appears in several Iowa newspapers. He can be contacted at huismaniowa@gmail.com.