Sue watched as the sun flowed in the bedroom window illuminating the wall on the far side of the room. With the arrival of spring, there was a certain amount of excitement and anticipation of another new year.
The past two years had been filled with change, sorrow and concern for the future. Sue and her husband, Terry, had been married for 55 years. They had two daughters, one who never married with no children. The younger daughter was married and farmed with her father. She had four children, two sons and two daughters. The oldest grandchild, a daughter, was 20, and the youngest was 12.
COVID had taken a heavy toll on their family. Early on in the pandemic, her oldest daughter had died. Toward the end of the pandemic, her husband, who had not been healthy, suddenly was sick and then he was gone.
Earlier in their farming career, Sue played an integral part in all that went on. But as the years went by, she had sort of been phased out. First it was in doing the physical labor and later, after many years of being the bookkeeper, those responsibilities were passed to her daughter also. So now at 74, her concerns had shifted from the day-to-day operation to how to pass this on to her child and grandchildren.
The death of her husband and her oldest daughter gave her a sense of urgency to put some sort of plan in place. While Sue was healthy, she could see her friends and other family members growing old, and some were dying. The pace seemed to be picking up.
And so that spring morning she resolved to begin the process. She called her daughter and set up a meeting for the following Tuesday night. She talked briefly about what she was thinking and encouraged her son-in-law to be there also.
Sue had been to some estate planning meetings. She found them interesting but also somewhat confusing. She was hoping to do something simple, easy for everyone to understand, and flexible enough to adjust as circumstances changed and time went by.
She had compiled a list of land that she owned, land that she had a percentage of inside of the LLC, the farming operation inside of the LLC and a list of all their assets, including investments and life insurance and her personal residence.
As they began the meeting, Sue laid the groundwork by indicating that everything she had would be going to her surviving daughter and her grandchildren. There were a few other bequests for the church and some charitable organizations besides family. These were small and would not affect the farming operation.
It was important to Sue that each of the grandchildren receive something specifically from her. It was still too early to tell if any or all of the grandchildren would be involved in the farming operation as adults. All of them had shown interest in farming, but only one of them was old enough to really make any long-lasting decisions.
At one of the estate planning meetings Sue had attended earlier, there was a discussion about leaving things in a trust until the grandchildren reached a certain age and then they would receive their inheritance. Sue’s daughter was very concerned that at 21 or 25 years of age her children might receive millions of dollars’ worth of assets. She thought perhaps it would be the ruination of her children.
There was also a concern that a child could inherit shares of the LLC and become a partner in the operation even though they were not living in the area. How would the rest of the family feel if they moved to California and decided that they could only support organic farming and were against any type of livestock operations? This could cause deep family divisions and impact the ability of the LLC to continue forward.
They talked about how family members could receive farmland and that they would be required to rent it to the farming operation at a rental rate determined by some sort of formula.
In principle, the trust had advantages but would rely upon a trustee with sweeping authority to decide what assets would be given and when. Also there would be strings attached to the inheritance so as to not remove significant parts of the operation.
After several family meetings, Sue finally arrived at a decision.
She would leave everything to her daughter. Sue would also leave her wishes to her daughter indicating that each of the grandchildren was to receive 5% of her assets. These distributions would not be binding on the daughter, but only an indication of what Sue hoped would develop, depending on the situation.
So the daughter could distribute farmland to those who were not interested in the farming operation. The farming operation would still have the benefit of renting the land, and the child would receive rental income on a regular basis. For the grandchildren who were interested in being in the farming operation, having some shares of stock coming into their possession through the wishes of their grandmother would be appropriate.
The timing of the distributions would be based on the daughter’s judgment of the ability of the children to manage the inheritance. The daughter would have the ability to distribute cash, if that seemed to be the most appropriate thing to do depending on the circumstances.
While some might view this as giving the daughter too much authority, Sue was willing to leave everything to the daughter and nothing to the grandchildren in the beginning. This simply allowed Sue to give each of the grandchildren a significant inheritance and still leave great flexibility to ensure the viability of the farming operation. Sue and her daughter had always been in agreement on the direction they were going.
Others could argue that this puts too much of a burden on the daughter to decide which of the children should receive an inheritance and how much. But the daughter had proven herself throughout her life to be responsible and levelheaded. So Sue was not concerned.
As a last note, Sue was only 74. If she lived to the average life span for women of 86, the grandchildren would be much older and everyone would have a clearer sense of what would be appropriate. Sue would be able, if she desired, to make other changes to her will and her wishes.
It is important to have a plan. The first rule of estate planning is that you can do exactly what you want. These were Sue’s wishes today. They might be different 10 years from now, and she could come up with a different plan then if she desires.
As the sun came up the morning after the last meeting, there was a more peaceful feeling in Sue’s heart.
