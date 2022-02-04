Farm couple faces aging, mistakes together

Ed and Mary had been married for a long time. Now in their early 60s, they could start to see changes in their lives.
Mary worked in town most of her life and was a very capable person. During the last few years, she seemed more uncertain about things than when she was younger. Mary’s mom had a form of dementia that progressed until she was unable to live alone. It also seemed that Mary’s family had many strange people in it, including talk of her great-grandmother who everyone said was crazy.
As they approached their golden years, Ed worried about what was to come. One of the things most apparent was Mary’s change of driving skills. She didn’t like to drive at night or through big cities. She was more concerned about the weather than she used to be.
One morning Ed woke up to find several inches of new snow outside. He had chores to do down the road and prepared to leave. Mary also had a full morning of spending time with their grandchildren, and she prepared to leave, too. Ed left first with his truck and in a few moments was over the hill and out of sight.
As Mary went down the driveway, the sun was coming up just right and it was hard to tell where the driveway started and the ditch began. Ed had put some reflectors on each side of the driveway, but it was still hard to tell.
Mary only saw one reflector and drove to the left of it. In only a few seconds, she found herself parked in the ditch. She was overcome with emotion, as it was both frustrating and embarrassing. When Mary called Ed, he was busy feeding cattle. Her second call was to her son, who said he would leave immediately to help her. Eventually Ed answered his phone and he arrived back at the farm at the same time as his son. In just a few minutes the tractor was started and the car was pulled out of the ditch. Mary was on her way and life continued on.
That night Mary expressed her frustration at not being able to drive confidently, concerns about the white snow, and her inability to deal with things that were not a challenge in the past. Ed wondered if this was just a sign of things to come.
The next afternoon Ed finally decided he would fix the flat tire on the spreader. It had been so busy that he had put it off until things slowed down. It wasn’t a new spreader and the lug nuts for the large tire were rusted and tight. Of course, all but one of the lug nuts came off. As Ed worked on the final nut he tried various tricks. He had a bigger, old impact wrench that he seldom used anymore because it was heavy and difficult for him to hold. Eventually he got it out to attack the remaining nut and bolt.
As the impact wrench hammered away at the frozen bolt, it was only then Ed realized he was trying to tighten the bolt rather than loosen it. For a moment he thought to himself about how stupid he was. A half hour later, the bolt finally came out. It involved drilling, heating with the torch, and a lot of patience.
As Ed finished fixing the flat, he said to himself, “all’s well that ends well.”
To reward himself for his hard work, he sat down in the shop in front of the heater and a TV. Relaxing, Ed considered the events of the past few days.
He thought about Mary’s trip to the ditch, thinking maybe she was losing it. And yet a few minutes ago he himself had twisted off a bolt because he didn’t know which way the impact wrench was set. Was he losing it? What was the difference?
After some time, Ed realized he could often fix his problems without anyone’s help. Mary could not escape the ditch without someone else coming to her aid. If Ed was stuck in the ditch, he would have simply used the tractor to pull himself out. No one would have even known. That night as Ed told Mary about his trouble with the spreader tire, he doubted she would think he was having dementia because he accidentally twisted off a bolt.
As he laid down in bed, Ed started to go over things in his mind from the past summer. When Mary was out mowing the lawns, she would always get stuck. She would mow too close to the side hill by the garden. The deck would ride up the hill and the mower would be stuck and then Ed would once again tell her to be careful. Each time she got stuck, Ed would wonder if she was no longer capable of mowing.
Ed also remembered a few times last summer when he did something embarrassing, too. After a week of heavy rain, he decided it was dry enough to mow the ditches. He confidently drove the mower off the flat lawn into the ditch towards the culvert. Much to his surprise, the mower started sinking into the wet mud. What seemed like a good idea turned into a painful experience as all tires of the mower were quickly buried. No amount of rocking or back-and-forward motion would change his situation.
Ed got the skid loader and cautiously drove into the ditch. The chain he brought wasn’t quite long enough to reach from the top of the ditch so he had to drive in closer. By the time he was hooked up and ready to move, the skid loader could only spin in its tracks. He might have been able to get out if he had used the loader bucket to push himself, but that would have made a terrible mess right along the road.
Ed slowly walked back to the shed to bring the tractor out and find a longer chain. Eventually both the skid loader and the mower were back on the lawn again, but it was several more days before Ed could go and cover up the evidence of his poor choice.
Then there were the garage door incidents. One morning Ed backed the truck up to the garage door to load up some folding chairs. He thought he was pretty close, but he didn’t know how close he was until the trailer hitch pushed in a small section of the garage door. Ed found a piece of wood and a rubber mallet and soon the door panel was pushed back in, so it looked acceptable.
Mary had her backing-up problems, too. Several times she clipped her side mirrors with the garage door rails. Ed learned that the turning indicator light on a side mirror can be expensive to replace. Somehow, either the car was growing, or the garage door was shrinking.
Occasionally, Mary pulled in too far and hit the garbage can at the front of the garage. In a stroke of genius, Ed decided to hang a rope from the garage ceiling that would touch the windshield when the car was in the right spot. A tennis ball was attached to the bottom of the rope, but it kept falling off. Mary came home one day to find a small stuffed animal toy tied to the bottom of the rope. It worked perfectly.
Upon reflection, Ed realized he was making just as many mistakes as Mary. Perhaps even more. When Ed considered whether Mary’s family had crazy people in it, it only took him a few minutes to also realize there were just as many crazy people in his family.
After Ed finished getting parts in town the next afternoon, he stopped to pick up a large bouquet of flowers for Mary. Before dinner he presented Mary with the flowers and expressed his understanding for the frustrations she was having with getting older. They talked for a long time about how accidents happen and the need to be patient with each other.
They both agreed that as they continued aging they should expect more of those experiences and not look at each other as if they were losing it. Growing older was only natural and finding humor in the situation would help them manage together.
Bob Dunaway and Associates offer estate and retirement planning. Gary Johnson can be reached at 563-927-4554 or by emailing him at gary@vermazentax.com