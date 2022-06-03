Farmer contemplates path through inflation

Dan stood at the gas pump and painfully watched the dollar amount go up as he filled his large tank. At the time he purchased his three-quarter ton pickup, he could justify the cost and size. He needed something heavy enough to tow a trailer loaded with equipment, pull anhydrous tanks, or load the bed with tools and parts.
The truck was not new. Its cargo bed was a little scratched up, but the outside panels still looked presentable. Dan was happy to have found something after truck prices skyrocketed over the last two years. He knew the mileage wouldn’t be good with a big V8 gas engine, but used diesel trucks were even more expensive. Since he was not planning to drive across the country, Dan was not too worried about mileage when he purchased it.
With gas now at $4.50 a gallon, the cost to drive more than a short trip had become a significant expense.
Dan’s opinion of his truck seemed like a reflection of how he felt about his farming situation. Over the past six months he watched as his farm outlook was filled with contradictions. Dan had deferred hundreds of thousands of grain sale income from 2021 into 2022. Some groups of corn had sold for $7 and even $8 a bushel. His bean crop had also been very profitable.
On the other hand, Dan knew all his crop inputs for 2023 would be extremely expensive. He could only imagine what his landlords would expect for rent for the upcoming year. Dan felt it was hard to plan in times like this.
He was reminded that President Harry Truman always said he wanted a one-armed economist instead of financial advisors saying “on the other hand …”
While in college at Iowa State University, Dan had taken some macro-economic courses. As his professors explained how the economy works and how the market dictates prices and production, it was as if Dan received a revelation. All at once he understood how an abundance or shortage of corn affects the markets. Market reactions, in turn, caused producers to make decisions on crop choice and acres to plant.
The same thing was true for livestock. Feeding cattle, heifers retained for the breeding herd, and the price of feeder pigs were all determined by these market interactions.
Armed with these new insights, Dan began his farming career. It quickly became apparent that just understanding the market and allocation of resources would not be enough information for Dan to succeed. He would also need to anticipate where the market was going.
Over the years, Dan subscribed to several grain and livestock marketing services. The more he learned, the more confident he was making informed decisions. At the same time, Dan also learned that looking at the past may help predict the future. He studied charts and watched how the market had moved during the last decade and even century.
It was easy to identify cycles. He could see gradual upswings and occasional precipitous drops in the markets.
Some of the changes could be attributed to the weather. Dan often repeated the adage that everyone talks about the weather, but no one does anything about it. He could see how short-term and long-term weather patterns had a strong impact on farm decisions.
Dan could see how the Great Depression changed markets. He could also identify smaller recessions occurring on multi-year cycles. There were other times when there were great advances in the market, some lasting for almost a decade or more. Each of these advances was often followed by some sort of downturn in the market.
Long before Dan, people who were considered experts had put forth theories and explanations as to why these things happened. War was a contributing factor, and the effects of World War I and II had nothing to do with the weather. The Spanish flu and recent coronavirus could be clearly seen on the charts.
With $158 of gas in his truck, Dan continued on his way. As he headed to the implement dealer to buy parts that he knew would be priced ridiculously high, he tried to get his head wrapped around his situation and have confidence over the next year.
Dan had stopped watching regular news because he found it to be both depressing and extremely biased on one side or the other.
Committing to just continue on did not seem right. Should he be investing or should he be saving? Would this be the right time to expand or would this be the worst time in 10 years go further in debt? There were decisions to be made and Dan knew even indecision was a decision.
Every year Dan’s accountant would share a confident prediction about farming with Dan. He would predict that almost all farm ground would once again be planted to corn and beans. All of the hog buildings would be full of hogs and most of the cattle feedlots would have cattle in them.
Like most of his neighbors, Dan’s acres were planted to corn and beans which were already up. His one hog confinement building was full of hogs. He had stopped feeding cattle a few years ago and was happy to have sold his corn rather than use it for feed.
That evening Dan sat in front of his computer looking over market news. He concluded that inflation was going to be here for the next few years. He believed it would probably be followed by some degree of recession, but the severity of inflation and recession were unknown. Rising interest rates would probably be inevitable.
Dan also concluded he should stop complaining about increased costs. His income would be considerably higher until things peaked, and so his opportunity to make a profit would probably remain. Even with the war in Ukraine and so many unknowns, Dan was still in the food production business. With the world population closing in on 8 billion, what he produced had real value. All those people would need something to eat.
Like most of his neighbors, Dan would probably take a more conservative approach in his borrowing and debt repayment. Being careful would allow him to survive the potential large swings in the market. If he was patient, Dan felt he would be able to navigate through 2022’s choppy waters.
Bob Dunaway and Associates offer estate and retirement planning. Gary Johnson can be reached at 563-927-4554 or by emailing him at gary@vermazentax.com