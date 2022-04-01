Farmer finds the good life in the mud

Lying flat on his back, Steve waited for the air to flow back into his lungs. It was a cool, dark rainy night and the mud and water had soaked through his jeans and jacket. One minute he had been walking toward the barn and the next he found himself on the ground.
It had been a long time since he had fallen flat on his back. In fact, he couldn’t remember the last time anything like this had happened.
With a gasp, Steve started to breathe again. He rolled over in the mud and got on his hands and knees. Then he wondered if he had broken his arm or maybe his wrist. He had slipped and fallen so quickly that he didn’t remember trying to break his fall. But his arm was definitely sore.
As he stood, he assessed the situation. It had been raining all day and the water had run on the gravel path to the barn door. He could see where grass and debris had washed down the path. The slope down to the door could be slippery if it was icy. On a muddy spring night, who would have expected something like this?
It was a fitting end for a frustrating day. Earlier in the day, a gate had opened to one of the cow yards. Sixty heifers had escaped into a muddy cornfield. It had been too soft to take a tractor out. Steve and one of the kids had taken the new side-by-side out into the field. While they had not gotten stuck, mud had flown everywhere.
An hour and a half later, the heifers had finally been herded back into their yard. The side-by-side was completely covered with mud. As they had quickly driven up to the cow yard to close the gate, Steve’s daughter had miscalculated the stopping distance. The fender on the side by side now had a significant dent where it had come to rest against the corner post.
Who was to blame for leaving the gate unlocked? Steve’s mind only went there for a moment and then he moved on. It could just as likely have been him as someone else.
That afternoon as he had been delivering some corn, Steve had hit a warm spot. The grain had just a little bit of a smell to it, and you could feel the warmth as it ran out of the auger. Instead of one load to the elevator, they took three loads out. Steve felt as if he had dodged a bullet. He had contracted that corn for $4/bu. 18 months earlier. He was thankful he had caught the problem early enough to save his bin.
Later in the day, Steve’s cousin had stopped to visit with him. The cousin had just been served with divorce papers. As they talked, it was apparent that half of the cousin’s farm assets would be allocated to his soon-to-be ex-wife. Steve was not in a position to know if there was a right or wrong to this situation. From a distance, it appeared that there was plenty of fault to go around. But it was an unfortunate event and left Steve with an uneasy feeling. Steve’s marriage was not perfect, but divorce was not on the horizon.
During supper that evening, Steve and his wife had watched the news. It was discouraging. War and inflation continued to rest heavy upon the nation and world. Politicians on both sides of the aisle were excited and ready to blame each other for all the problems. There was little interest in working together on any pressing issues. Each seemed more interested in being re-elected or how they could favor one group or another.
It was enough to depress even a positive person. Steve and his wife had eventually shut off the TV. They had talked about the events of the day. It had been filled with challenges but nothing that they could not handle together.
As the evening had worn on, Steve had decided to check on a cow that was close to calving. She had had some problems last year and had been locked in the barn on this cold and rainy April evening.
And so Steve found himself standing in the rain, covered in mud, arm hurting, deciding if he should check on the cow or head back to the house. He had set out to check the cow — so he did. All was quiet with her. By the time he returned to the barn door, his back and shoulder had somewhat stabilized. As he entered the mud room in the house, Steve was soaked to the skin. He stripped off his drenched outer clothing and announced to his wife that he had fallen.
Steve felt better after a long, hot shower. He headed to the kitchen to get a cup of hot chocolate. A favorite photo on the wall caught his attention. His grandfather gazed back at him in black and white.
Grandpa, holding a cat, stood in front of the porch — Steve’s porch now. His trusty dog sat at his side. The picture had been taken in the 1940s. Grandpa had immigrated to the United States before World War I. He had arrived with no money and had built a life by hard work and perseverance. Grandpa had left his parents and siblings in the old country and had never seen them again.
The picture said something about a life with challenges, but a life well-lived and a peace of mind which seemed difficult to find today. Steve always joked with people that the dog had died but the cat was still alive. He also told people that he hadn’t made it anywhere in life. He had always been in this same place.
In bed that night trying to get comfortable with his sore back and arm, Steve reflected on the challenges of the day. Even though many things had gone wrong, there was a certain steadiness to what he was doing and where he lived.
He was never going to be the richest or largest farmer. But then, that had never been his goal.
Steve recognized and acknowledged the good things which had happened throughout the day. The heifers were secure, and the cow was fine. No one had been hurt on the side by side. The corn had been saved. He was sore, but he and his family were happy and safe at home on the family farm and in a great country.
Steve realized he was living the life his grandfather did — a life happy and well-lived.
