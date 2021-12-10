Farmer gives the gift of attention

After finishing his weekend shopping, Tom sped down the road on his way out of town. As usual, he was busy with little time to waste. He drove past the homes of people he knew. If they were outside, he simply waved as he went by. He was too busy to stop. It had been this way for years.
After his wife died, Tom became even more isolated. Sometimes he felt all alone on the farm, even though he knew a lot of people. One morning as he lay in bed, he came to the realization that the many people he once considered his friends were now people he hardly knew at all.
It had not been his intention to ignore them, but the reality was they really weren’t important to him anymore. Taking time to talk to them simply got in his way. Of course, Tom did not dwell on that thought too long because he had a full day planned.
A few days later Tom woke up with a fever and did not feel well. He knew it wasn’t COVID because Tom was bulletproof. And he didn’t have time to be sick. Much to his surprise, his busy schedule was placed on hold as he found himself in the hospital.
Fortunately, Tom was able to leave after just a few days and his recovery at home only lasted until the following week. As he placed his life on hold to improve his health, Tom spent a whole week wondering why no one came to visit him. No one called to see if he was OK. This really surprised Tom and left him unsettled in his thoughts. He knew he was busy — could everyone he knew be too busy to care about him?
With the harvest over and the Christmas season upon him, Tom decided he needed to improve his relationships with others. He was not the kind of person to leave this to chance, so he knew he needed a plan.
Years ago, Tom and his wife had been good friends with some neighbors further out of town. When their kids were young they would see each other at school events, and occasionally they went out to eat. After the husband had died from cancer, Tom and his wife would sometimes stop by their house to see how the wife was doing.
When Tom’s wife died, the visits to their neighbor stopped. He did not feel it was intentional, only that he was too busy. Tom resolved the next time he saw her or drove by her house he would stop and check on her. Tom’s first visit was a little awkward, but they decided they would go out for breakfast every Thursday morning.
His visits with his neighbor became something he looked forward to and were actually pleasant. Tom was not looking for a romantic connection, it was just nice to talk to somebody.
A young family lived on an acreage just a mile south of Tom’s farm. He drove past it almost every day and could see toys and a swing set outside and their kids running around most days. He knew the family’s last name, but that was about it.
Tom could tell by the cars in the driveway and the general appearance of the acreage that they were not well to do. Sometimes the kids were short on toys as they were chasing each other around the yard with sticks. Tom wanted to do something nice for them but did not want to appear to be the classical Santa showing up with a bag of toys on Christmas Eve.
One afternoon on his way home, Tom saw the dad working on a truck in the driveway as he went by. Making a conscious effort to do better, he turned around and drove into the yard, parking by the truck. It was soon obvious that the truck was worn out and the young man was trying to limp it along. The two talked for a while as the kids ran around the lawn. Eventually the young man’s wife came out to say hello.
As Tom drove home, he contemplated what he could do to help this family. He saw his old work truck parked out in the machine shed. He seldom drove it and really didn’t need it. It was in much better shape than the old truck the young man was trying to repair. Tom fired it up and power washed both inside and outside. He changed the oil and found a big red bow to place on the hood.
The next evening Tom showed up in the driveway of the young family. They were shocked when he presented them with the title to the truck and wished them well. He went home feeling as if he had actually done something important that day.
Two weeks before Christmas, Tom found himself driving into town again. This time as he went past one of his neighbors, he thought about how the two of them did not get along very well. Years before they were in a heated argument about a farm they both wanted to rent. Tom was not the winner and had always felt a little bit hurt or put out by the experience.
Tom knew there was plenty of land around him, and he did not have to rent it all. However, after the disagreement, the ill feelings continued and there had always been a rift between the two of them. Tom really had no idea how he might improve the situation.
As he sat in his shop that afternoon pondering his ill feelings for his neighbor, Tom looked at an old pedal tractor that was gathering dust in the corner. Tom’s grandchildren were now too old to have any interest in a pedal tractor that was painted John Deere green. Tom knew his neighbor still had a few young grandchildren that would likely enjoy this pedal tractor.
Once again, the power washer was put to good use. A trip to the dealership for paint allowed Tom to touch up some worn spots on the tractor. Another red bow was found and placed on the steering wheel. The tractor was carefully loaded into the bed of the truck.
On a Thursday afternoon, Tom stopped at the neighbor’s farm. His neighbor was quite surprised to see him pull in and was a little apprehensive. It had been decades since the two had said more than a short hello to each other.
Tom explained he was looking around his shop the other day and thought he had something that the neighbor’s grandchildren would enjoy. He popped open the end gate and there sat the pedal tractor. His neighbor was caught off-guard by Tom’s kindness. Years of tension began to melt away as the two chatted in the driveway for almost half an hour. His neighbor was grateful Tom had thought about him. It was the start of a renewed friendship, 20 years on hold. Tom and his neighbor would continue their friendship and spend many afternoons sitting in their shops talking.
Over the rest of that Christmas season and for many Christmas seasons to come, Tom found opportunities to connect to his neighbors and old friends. He rediscovered the secret that it really is better to give than to receive. Giving some of his time did not cost him anything. He also realized that sometimes the best gifts were simple, small things. He found some of them were already in his shop gathering dust.
