Final farming challenge: What next?

Jeff sat in the tractor idling with a grain cart behind him. He was sitting halfway across the field waiting patiently for his son to return with the combine. It took about 10 minutes to make a round and return to meet up with the cart.
Harvest was supposed to be a busy time, and it was. But after a few weeks there was a routine to the entire process. As Jeff waited, there was time to think about his future. Nearing the end of his active farming career, Jeff’s thoughts often turned to his son.
Jeff was part of a generation of farmers who purchased farmland and had been the beneficiary of watching that farmland escalate in value. His net worth was now far more than Jeff could ever spend in his lifetime.
As his son approached with the combine, Jeff pulled alongside and watched as the grain filled the cart. Jeff, like many farmers his age, was faced with a dilemma on how to best help his son. The challenge was not only beginning his son’s farm operation, but also putting him in a position to buy Jeff out.
It was one thing to buy out the equipment. It was another thing to secure enough operating money to put in a crop and pay the rent up front. Difficult as the first two were, the third problem was how his son would ever be able to buy the land.
Years before, Jeff had thought he would treat each of his three children equally. Only one son farmed.
With Jeff’s net worth approaching $9 million, each child would receive $3 million from Jeff’s estate.
Although it seemed like a good plan giving his farming son $3 million worth of assets, his son would hardly be in a position to then buy another $6 million from his siblings. Every year Jeff visited with his accountant and a retirement advisor to discuss this problem. This year he was concerned about potential changes to estate tax laws. Jeff also recognized the fact that as land continued to go up in value the problem would become worse and worse for his farming son.
Jeff’s son was now 45 years old. He was married with three children of his own. Some of his kids were young adults and would soon be leaving home. Jeff’s son had purchased some farmland five years ago and owned a few pieces of equipment. He also rented 240 acres. He received a W-2 from his dad, and his wife worked in town as a teacher. They were doing OK financially, but hardly in a position to buy any of Jeff’s farmland at the going price.
The other piece to Jeff’s puzzle was that he had a significant mortgage on some of his land. He was not in a position to just give land to Jeff. He also felt that if he gave Jeff a significant gift now, he would need to give a similar gift to each of the other children. Also, if he chose to make a gift now to his farming son, it would be different from making a gift to the other children at his death. His son would have use of the gift for another 25 years.
In his mind, it was unreasonable to make the argument that his farming son was the reason Jeff was able to amass his wealth. Up until this point, Jeff had been an active manager and provided significant labor to the farming operation.
So this was Jeff’s dilemma. He recognized the problem 10 years ago. At that time the differences weren’t so large. But the run-up in farmland in the last 10 years had changed things. At one time, making gifts of a few hundred thousand dollars to the other children might have balanced out the equation. But now the differences were calculated in the millions of dollars.
Even during a busy harvest season, it was hard to ignore these long-term planning challenges. Jeff considered his options. Perhaps the farm operation could be separated from land ownership. Jeff’s son could become sole operator of the land. Jeff could sell his machinery to him and use that money to pay off some of his long-term debt. Jeff and his wife would become landlords and receive rental income every year.
Jeff wondered if it was necessary for his son to own Jeff’s land now. He considered including provisions in his will allowing his son to rent inherited land from his siblings after Jeff’s death. He also considered requiring the other children to sell their land to his farming son if he was interested in buying.
Another option Jeff considered was putting his farmland into an LLC while he was alive. He and his wife would then be in a position to gift or sell shares of the LLC to any or all of their children during their lifetime. They could then leave the balance of their shares to their children at their death.
Jeff considered giving his farming son the ability to buy shares of the LLC before his siblings. He could set up a price calculation based on appraisal with flexibility for obtaining financing over a few years.
The more he thought about it, the more Jeff wondered if all his land needed to be owned by his farming son. Jeff believed the goal of most farming sons was to keep all their parents’ land and accumulate more. That was Jeff’s goal when he started farming. He was not sure that could still be a realistic goal as land prices continue to rise. At the same time, Jeff’s ambitious farming son may consider this an obtainable goal.
As Jeff unloaded his grain cart into the semi, he heard on the radio that Congress could soon change estate tax laws. Jeff knew he had to decide if he was going to wait and be acted upon or if he would come up with a plan and act on his own.
Jeff knew he needed a plan that would protect his son should he or his wife die unexpectedly. He felt it was possible to have a long-range plan that incorporates his goals and wishes along with those of his farming son. In these changing times, the plan may need to be adjusted every few years to take into consideration tax law changes and also changes in his family.
Jeff decided this winter would be an excellent time to continue the planning process. His 10-minute field breaks were helpful, but he really needed more time to talk to his wife and son. Jeff believed navigating through the next 10 years was another worthy challenge of farming.
