Jane was a fixer. She was good at it. She had been fixing for the last 40 years. It started in earnest when she was 18 years old. She was the oldest of four kids and had always been the responsible one. Whenever there was a problem, either she was asked to help or proactively stepped in to fix whatever needed to be done. It really didn’t seem to make much difference what type of problem it was.
She had experience in financial matters. She had done a fair amount of marriage counseling, along with making parenting recommendations. She had found herself in the middle of many personal disputes between friends and family. She had also been active in some political causes. Sometimes her help had been appreciated, but at other times it was not. Occasionally people were offended or angry.
So at age 58, Jane found herself helping her family members negotiate a land sale between grandparents and a grandson. The grandparents were willing to sell, and the grandson was prepared to buy. Even though they worked together almost every day, the topic of buying some of the farmland was carefully avoided by both sides. It had come to Jane’s attention somewhat by accident.
She was visiting with the grandparents one day and someone in the neighborhood had died without leaving a will. There was a brief discussion about the resulting mess and a comment about selling to the grandson. Jane’s fixing radar turned on and she said perhaps they should visit sometime.
The next week Jane arranged a meeting for the grandparents and grandson and his wife. There were a few awkward preliminary remarks. Then Jane launched the discussion by asking the grandparents if they wanted to sell the farm. Next she looked at the grandson and asked if he was interested in buying the farm. Everyone was in the affirmative.
Jane asked if they had talked about a price and they said no, they had not. So she looked at the grandparents and suggested selling at $20,000 an acre. The grandparents said that was way too much. Jane then looked at the grandson and suggested $1,000 an acre. He responded that was not enough. Now they had narrowed the range down between $1,000 and $20,000 per acre. Once the discussion was started, it was relatively easy to find a middle ground and to agree upon a reasonable price for both parties. This was followed by a discussion on interest rates and the length of a land contract. At the end of the short meeting, both sides had accomplished what they were hoping for and Jane left feeling accomplished as the fixer.
As Jane drove home that day she thought about how easy it was, in this instance, to overcome the perceived barriers and bring both parties together. From her experience, she knew it was not this simple for all problems. In her mind she started to come up with rules for fixing problems that involved people. That evening before she went to bed, she wrote down the short list of rules.
- Rule #1. The parties involved need to have at least a reasonable desire to change the current situation. Sometimes people talk and say they want something different, but they really don’t. As unpleasant or uncomfortable as the status quo is, they unwillingly or unknowingly do not want to change.
- Rule #2. Not every problem can be fixed. Jane had been involved family disputes where people were so locked into their positions that there was no possible resolution. She had also been involved in financial problems where no matter how creative or flexible the accounting was, there was no path to success. In these situations bankruptcy oftentimes was the only option and those involved did not consider this to be a fix.
- Rule #3. There was a fine line between fixing and being a busybody. Sticking your fingers into people’s lives, when you have not been invited, was a quick way to make enemies even with people who you considered to be your friends. When Jane was younger, she had occasionally found herself in this awkward situation. Sometimes it was apparent what the solution to the problem was. However, telling people what the solution was sometimes led to being perceived as a know-it-all.
- Rule #4. A successful fix is all about how you present the information. Throughout the negotiations and discussions on possible solutions, remember that no one likes to be told what to do. Any ideas you are trying to plant need to be carefully presented in such a fashion that they are seen as suggestions or things that you have seen work in the past.
As Jane prepared for bed that night, she reviewed the four rules of fixing and decided to add Rule #5: The fixer should always have the best interests of the people they are working with first and foremost in their minds and heart. It is not a question of manipulating or controlling. It is an effort to help those that you are concerned about. Anything less than that changes it from fixing to meddling, and nobody likes a busybody.
Bob Dunaway and Associates offer estate and retirement planning. Gary Johnson can be reached at 563-927-4554 or by emailing him at gary@vermazentax.com.