How are you spending your COVID-19 days? Do you feel isolated from others? Are you content to just wait until things improve?
Jack sat on the couch with his wife. He was restless and bored. The pandemic was now at the one-year mark. While their family had been mostly healthy, so many other things had changed. While they weren’t the most social people to begin with, Jack and his wife seldom went anywhere now.
They missed simple gatherings, like going out to dinner with their friends. Birthday parties with the kids and grandkids had stopped, and Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays had been quiet. There was a small get-together on New Year’s Eve, but they had feelings of guilt and apprehension about opening up their lives to other people and possibly spreading something.
Jack found himself with nothing to do on another weeknight. After selling the last of the cows a few years ago, there were not many chores to be done in the winter. He found himself in the house as early as 3:30 in the afternoon. He would spend some time in the office, which mainly involved looking at the computer. Supper was at 5 p.m. and then a long evening loomed ahead.
Jack’s wife, Mary, was retired after working at the hospital for many years. Previously, she would get together with other retired co-workers and keep busy. Four days a week she volunteered at the hospital for a few hours in the afternoon. All her activities came to a grinding halt.
Unlike Jack, who got out of the house during the day, Mary’s life seemed to revolve around occasional trips to the store. Each night Mary usually settled into the couch with Jack, both unenthusiastic about the evening ahead.
Jack and Mary had not led separate lives, but they had never spent continuous nights together. Jack had kept busy with cattlemen and fair meetings. Mary taught classes at church on Wednesday nights and served on the library board.
In the beginning, being home together was really quite a treat. They found endless television shows. They spent evening after evening binge-watching years of shows condensed into just a few nights of entertainment. They also put together a few puzzles and tried out some board games.
After another evening of watching television on a snowy Tuesday night in February, both Jack and Mary felt as if they had wasted a great deal of time. As they discussed their frustration, a new thought came into their minds. Perhaps they could do something or learn something useful with all their free time.
Pulling out a pencil and paper, they began to make different lists. They started out with things they wanted to learn. Jack had a cousin who lived in France. Perhaps he could learn a little French and they might visit him someday. Mary’s ancestors had come from Italy and she always wanted to find out something about her past.
With a little imagination, it was easy to find additional items for their list. One of their neighbors tied fishing flies, and Jack wanted to learn how to do that and perhaps take up fishing next summer. Mary wanted to teach Jack how to line dance.
More paper was found and a new list contained things they wanted to make. Jack was no furniture maker, but he did want to build a windmill or two. Not a 50-foot-high project but a small decorative one that powered something. Some of Mary’s friends were into quilting and she wanted to try a new project. She did not want to work on a quilt that took 100 hours to put together, but rather something for each of the grandkids.
The next list included places Jack and Mary wanted to see. Livestock had tied them to the farm for many years. Neither one of them wanted to travel the world or even the United States, but there were many things in a 500-mile radius they had never seen or experienced. They planned a trip to Chicago to see the sights and other trips to the Badlands and Mount Rushmore. Jack always wanted to go up the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, and Mary wanted to see the Ozark lakes.
The list-making efforts continued for several hours. It was 9 o’clock before the TV was turned on and somehow watching a mindless show seemed less fulfilling.
As you know, the real test of making goals is what you do the next morning. Mary and Jack pulled out their lists from the night before and started reviewing their plans.
Jack called the neighbor down the road who made the fishing flies to ask if he could come over and watch. He told the neighbor that he would be glad to wear a mask and not sit too close. The neighbor was excited to have some company for a change.
Mary got on her computer to start some basic searches about records in Italy. She discovered there was a historical society in her town and made contact with one of the members. In just a few minutes she was referred to someone else who also had ancestors from Italy. They set up a time to have a Zoom meeting and discuss how Mary could begin her search.
That afternoon Jack found a website and phone app for learning other languages. He signed up for a trial program and walked around the house making funny French comments to Mary. He wasn’t exactly sure what he was saying, but he felt it sounded good.
Jack wasn’t sure about learning line dancing, but there were YouTube videos with step-by-step instructions. Mary promised she wouldn’t laugh and would be a patient dance partner.
Over the next few weeks Jack did some research on windmills and found that there were hundreds of pictures and diagrams available on the Internet. He began to assemble the needed wood and made plans to power a small pump for a waterfall at its base. Mary found more quilt patterns than Jack found windmills. She also found a whole group of people in her community who were willing to help her get started.
Since there wouldn’t be any trips in the near future, Jack and Mary kept revising their list of places they wanted to visit. They planned several trips to take as soon as it was safe to travel.
The pandemic eventually subsided, and life resumed to somewhat normal pace and practice again. Mary and Jack both had something to show for the time that they were isolated at home.
With access to so many resources, we can use our pandemic time to try something new, connect to others, and find a little more joy with our loved ones. What lists do you want to create?
Bob Dunaway and Associates offer estate and retirement planning. Gary Johnson can be reached at 563-927-4554 or by emailing him at plans@bobdunaway.com.