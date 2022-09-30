Summer on the farm could teach life lessons

Tom and his wife, Beth, were and always had been dairy farmers. Their two older children, a son and daughter, had both joined the farming operation after college. Their youngest son became a pharmacist, which was fine with Tom as he believed each child should get to a vocation they enjoyed.
All three of their children married and raised families. The son and daughter who worked with Tom and Beth got along well with them for the most part. It looked like there might be a possibility of one or two of their children coming back to the farm down the road. The pharmacist and his wife had one child still living at home, a 16-year-old son named Bo. And this story is about him.
Bo was the youngest child and perhaps spoiled to some extent. He was going to be a junior in high school and until recently had been a good student and involved in many extracurricular activities.
During this last school year, however, he had made friends with a different group of people. His grades suffered and occasionally there were calls from the school about troublesome behaviors.
Bo refused to get a job for the summer and expected that he would sleep late into the morning and then hang out with friends until late in the evening. He was moody at home. His parents were worried and unsure how to proceed. They turned to their family and had a meeting out at the farm. After a lengthy discussion, it was decided that Bo would come and spend the summer working on Tom and Beth’s farm.
The farm itself was 10 miles from the nearest town. Tom milked 600 cows, had 150 beef cows and collectively had crops on 2,000 acres. So, there was always something to do on the farm and he really could use the extra help. Tom extended the invitation to come and work for the summer to Bo — he could live with Tom and Beth and earn some significant money.
Bo was not overly excited but sensed that the invitation was not really optional. Not having something better to do in the city, he consented to move to the farm. He arrived the second week of June.
Summer farm life was completely different from his city summer life because there was constant work to be done. Bo had missed the first crop of hay and it was clear he wouldn’t be a good cow milker to begin with. He was given the responsibility of feeding the calves morning and evening and then would take on assignments based on the schedule each day.
From the beginning, it was clear Bo was more of a “drive something while sitting in a seat” person rather than a “pick up a shovel and clean something up” person.
His initial challenge was getting up in the morning. At 5:30 a.m. on the first day he was there, everyone else in the house was up and running. For Bo, 5:30 a.m. was a good time to look at the clock, roll over, and sleep for another three hours. Tom had to help him wake up and get going. He ran Bo hard throughout the day, so that by 9:30 p.m. he was tired enough to go to bed. Tom figured that Bo would develop good sleeping habits after this.
The second day went better. But on the third day, Bo stayed up several hours later than usual, texting his friends and scrolling social media. When 5:30 a.m. rolled around he was unwilling to get up. But Tom was relentless and got him up and then they both spent a long and exhausting day working together.
The first real problem came on day five. Bo fed the calves in the morning but not in the evening. As he sat down at the supper table and began to fill up his plate with Beth’s good food, Tom asked him about feeding the calves and Bo said nonchalantly he would get around to it later. He picked up his fork to start eating, but before he could get even a bite, his grandfather took his plate and set it by the sink. Looking him in the eye, Tom told Bo that he would not eat at his table until the animals had been fed.
Bo, somewhat reluctantly and ashamedly, stood up and went out to feed the calves. An hour and a half later, he came back inside, sat at the table by himself, and finally ate his supper.
This was how the summer began. At times, Bo was an excellent worker eager to take on new challenges. Other days, he was moody and quiet and sort of plodded through his assigned tasks without any enthusiasm.
Toward the end of week two, Bo was doing some skid loader work outside. He was pretty accomplished and could scrape and load spreaders with the best of them. He was feeling cocky that morning as he drove the skid loader back to the machine shed. He shot through the door and into the shed, spinning the loader as he prepared to park.
Unfortunately for Bo, he had misjudged his speed and turning radius and as he spun around, he ran the skid loader bucket right through the drive tire on the combine. There was a big whoosh of air as the tire went flat. Bo glanced around and could see no one, so he parked the skid loader on the other side of the shed and then went into the house without saying anything to anyone.
It was mid-afternoon before anyone noticed the flat tire. Tom didn’t have to be Sherlock Holmes to figure out what had happened with a big slice in the tire that matched the corner of the skid loader bucket.
Bad as it was to have ruined the tire, it was even worse that Bo had not owned up to his mistake and told Tom about it. When confronted about it, Bo tried to defend his actions and blame the incident on other factors, but he eventually admitted to what he had done and took the chewing out that he had coming.
By week three, Bo was tired of farm life.
He was unrepentant about the skid loader incident and was frequently moody. Most days, he didn’t talk much to anyone in the family, including the cousins who were close to his age. In the evenings, he would talk with his friends on the phone and complain about his summer.
With his friends, he hatched a plan for the upcoming weekend. He would sneak out Friday night after pretending to go to bed, his friends would pick him up, and together they would spend the weekend back in the city and return him to the farm Sunday night. Neither his grandparents or his parents would know where he had gone. Bo was going to show them all who was in control of his life!
Thursday and Friday of that week seemed to drag on forever to Bo as he looked forward to sneaking away with his friends. Not wanting his grandfather to be suspicious, he worked hard those days and, on Friday evening, mentioned casually that he would probably have an early night and get some good rest.
Tom took the time to stop and tell Bo how much better he was doing and praised him for making good choices over the last two days. He thanked him for working hard and told him how much he appreciated Bo helping at the farm.
After their chat, Bo went upstairs pretending to prepare for bed. But really, he was waiting for everyone else in the house to go to sleep so he could sneak out of the house for the weekend. Finally, a little after 10:30 p.m., the house seemed quiet enough. Bo picked up his backpack, took a deep breath, and slowly opened his window.
To be continued…
