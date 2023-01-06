Time for compassion continues after Christmas

It had been a busy day for Jake on the farm. There was a storm coming and, as a cattle feeder, Jake prepared for the days ahead. Late in the afternoon he discovered a broken piece on one of the cattle waterers and at 4:30 headed into town to get some parts.
On the way into town there were 18-inch snow banks that he easily pushed through with his truck, but coming home an hour later, the drifts were at least 2 feet and the wind was more intense. Driving through the drifted snow was something he had enjoyed doing since he was a teenager. It was about having a balance of enough speed to get through the drifts but not so much that you could shoot off into the ditch.
He was negotiating the last two miles on the gravel roads to his house when suddenly, there was a large pile of snow in the middle of the road ahead of him. He hit the brakes and swerved a little. Sure enough, there was a car stopped with no lights on. He thought to himself “if they were going to get stuck, why they couldn’t at least pull over to the side of the road?” Sizing up the situation he thought he could get around on the left side. As he passed the driver's side, he saw an arm waving. Coming to a halt, he backed up until he was beside the car. Inside was a young woman who was frantic. She introduced herself as Celeste and explained that she had three young children with her and had no idea what to do. Jake pulled on his hat and gloves and helped Celeste and her three kids into his warm truck.
Jake recognized the car as an old red beater that drove by with a noisy exhaust system at various times of the day. He knew there was a single mother who had moved onto the old Barr farm acreage about a mile up the road from his place, but he really didn’t know any more than that about the family. After everyone was settled in, Jake resumed his snowbank plowing trip back to his farm.
He pulled the truck into their garage and honked the horn. Sarah, Jake's wife, opened the door to the garage and was surprised to see Jake's passengers. They quickly came into the house, got out of their coats and were soon sitting at the kitchen table becoming acquainted. Eventually Jake excused himself and fixed the broken cattle waterer. He came back up to the house to find that the new guests had made themselves at home and were planning to spend the night with them.
Jake's wife suggested that it would be a good idea if he would take the tractor and drive the mile up to the next farm and bring back some clothes for everyone. A little bit grudgingly, Jake pulled back on his winter clothes and headed out into the cold. With the tractor and loader, the trip up the road was inconsequential and soon he was parked in front of Celeste’s house. As he entered the house, he noticed it seemed cold – too cold. He made his way to the kitchen and found a mattress on the floor covered with blankets. There was a small electric heater running in the kitchen and in the adjoining bathroom. It kept the pipes from freezing but the kitchen had to be in the 50s. The rest of the house was the same temperature as it was outside.
Taking a quick inventory of the refrigerator and cupboards revealed that there was hardly any food in the house. Closing the kitchen back up, he gathered up some clothes in two garbage bags and returned to the tractor. The trip back to the farm was very sobering as he considered the desperate situation this woman was in. It was almost 9 p.m. by the time he returned. The young children were all asleep, and Sarah and Celeste were sitting on the couch talking.
Jake came in and sat in his recliner. Celeste related to them the fact that she was recently divorced with no family in the area. She had found a job at a convenience store but only made enough money for the barest of necessities. The manager of the store had sent her home with the storm approaching. Celeste picked up the kids from the babysitter and started home when she found herself stuck in the snowbank. She did not say anything about being out of food or living in a cold house. She thanked Jake for saving her on the road. Eventually they all went to bed.
Sarah and Jake talked for a long time that evening. Jake related what he had seen at the house. It was hard to believe somebody who lived so close to them could be in such a desperate situation and no one even knew. People always talk about helping others and Jake and Sarah had always been charitable, but now there was someone in need of help right in their backyard. It seemed like an opportunity to do something meaningful.
Jake was up early the next morning as usual. When chores were done he was in for breakfast. Celeste was up and about and the kids were watching cartoons on TV. The kids were two, four and six. Celeste was the age of one of their daughters and they had grandkids of similar ages. She seemed to be doing everything in her power to provide for her family but was coming up short in several critical areas.
After breakfast Sarah said that Celeste and the kids were going to bake cookies that morning and wash the clothes that Jake had brought back the previous evening. Jake went into his office and made a few phone calls. He came out and announced that he was going to plow some snow with the tractor and that Celeste and the kids should plan on spending the day at their house until the roads were cleared.
He then took off with the tractor and loader plowing toward the highway 45 minutes later he came back the other direction and plowed up toward Celeste's house. He cleaned out the driveway and plowed a path back to the LP tank. Half an hour later the coop’s propane truck showed up and filled the tank at Celeste's house. Jake fired up the furnace and then drove back home.
By now it was noon and so they had lunch. Jake said he had some paperwork to do and Sarah said that she needed to leave for an hour or so and asked if Celeste would be OK with the kids at their house for the afternoon. Since Celeste’s car was still stuck on the road, she really had little choice in the matter.
Sarah took Jake’s big truck and met up with two of their daughters, along with a few neighbors, and went up to take a look at Celeste’s house. Everyone agreed that they should help. Their daughters and one of the neighbors stayed at the house and started to put it into order, returning the mattresses to the bedrooms and starting a batch of laundry. Sarah and one of her neighbors made a trip to the grocery store and Walmart. They loaded the truck with several carts of food and many bags of household supplies from Walmart.
It was after 3 p.m. when Sarah returned back to her house. Jake left with the tractor and returned with Celeste’s car in tow. Shortly after that the snowplow came by and the road was open again. Jake made a few phone calls and then suggested that he and Sarah could follow Celeste as she drove home to make sure they made it safely. Celeste loaded up the kids and off they went.
As she pulled into her driveway, she saw several other cars in her yard. Celeste was not sure what was going on as everyone piled out in front of her house and Jake introduced the crowd as her neighbors. Even though she knew her house was a mess, she felt obligated to invite everyone in.
As she opened the door, she was shocked by the warm air and clean home. There was freshly dried laundry folded on the couch. Boxes and bags of supplies were neatly stacked in the corner. She could see the cupboards and shelves in the kitchen were piled with food. She was overwhelmed by what she saw.
In the months ahead, these neighbors became the family that Celeste needed at this difficult time in her life.
Christmas had come and gone weeks earlier, but the time for kindness and compassion still continued.
