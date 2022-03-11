Two perspectives on 2022 land prices

An old man and a young man sat across the table from each other in a small diner. It had been an unusual day for both.
The day had begun with them looking at feeder cattle to purchase. The price was at the upper limit, but the old man thought he might be able to make some money on them. A lot would depend on the price of his corn.
After leaving the feedlot, the two men traveled 15 miles to attend a land auction. The old man was interested in an 80-acre parcel that was top-grade Iowa farmland. It had no creeks or sandy knolls to deal with. There was a small waterway, but it only took up 2 acres. The bidding started at $13,000 but it ended up a little over $19,000. The old farmer had placed a bid in the $16,000 range and then quit.
As they drove to the diner for a late lunch, the two men spoke few words. They were not father and son. The old man had three daughters and none were interested in his farming operation. The young man was ambitious and sharp and had been befriended by the old man. The old man assisted him as he started his farming career and they worked together for the last 15 years.
The young man liked to think that both had benefited from their friendship and farming arrangement. The young man was now 35 years old with three kids running around the house. His wife worked off the farm with a decent job at the local hospital.
The old man was married also and pleased with what his adult daughters had accomplished in their lives. He owned over 1,200 acres and had just a little debt left on it. He had more money than he could ever spend and more money than his children needed. He continued farming because he enjoyed the challenge.
After lunch and the customary slice of pie with ice cream, the two men began sharing their thoughts. The young man expressed his dismay at the price of farmland. He wondered if the old man was upset at not being able to buy land at the auction.
The old man said that he had bought many parcels of land over the years. They were always priced a little bit more than what people thought they were worth, but over the years his land purchases had been an excellent investment. He really didn’t need more land, but the parcel was close to some of his other land, which made it worth more in his eyes.
As they continued talking, the young man shared his heartfelt concerns about things that were bothering him. The same few things caused his mind to be unsettled and he found himself upset on a daily basis.
At 35 years old, he could only watch farmland being sold to others. No one was going to loan him money to buy additional land at these high prices. It obviously would not cash flow, and he didn’t have a big enough base to generate the extra income to subsidize new land purchases. Corn and beans were at record highs, but the price of inputs were still shooting for the sky.
The young farmer wondered how he could justify spending so much on anhydrous or doubling his chemical prices from last year. Land rent around him had increased to more than $500 an acre, and it seemed obvious to everyone that interest rates were going to go up.
The old man listened patiently as the young man continued talking about the lack of rainfall in Brazil and the price of food in the stores. War in Ukraine and economic sanctions had repercussions that would flow through all the markets. It was virtually impossible to anticipate what would happen next.
As the young man finished his list of concerns for the future, the old man asked the waitress for a refill of his diet Pepsi. After taking a long refreshing drink, the old man asked if he could share some wisdom with the young man.
The old man began by saying he knew exactly what was going to happen in the spring. His confidence grabbed the young man’s attention. He continued by saying every acre of crop ground will be planted to corn and beans, with a little bit of hay here and there. All the hog buildings would be full of hogs. Almost all of the cattle feedlots would have cattle in them.
The old man then said interest rates would go up. They have been at record lows for more than a decade and there is only one direction for them to go. After pumping trillions of dollars into our economy, we could expect inflation to come roaring back. The Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in an effort to control inflation, but they will be too little too late as they have been in the past. With upcoming elections and uncertainty in the stock market, raising rates could be a difficult task.
The old man told the young man that every generation has its challenges. The young man’s challenges will not be the same as his parents’ or grandparents’.
The old man then asked the young man if he knew the difference between going into a nursing home with $10 and going into a nursing home with $10 million. Not waiting for an answer, the old man replied that going in with $10 will get you a roommate who snores. Going in with $10 million will get you get a private room, but the food is the same and no one comes to visit you.
He then asked him if he knew the difference between dying with $10 and dying with $10 million. He told him if you die with $10, your family will get together for Christmas and Thanksgiving meals for years into the future. If you die with $10 million, the last meal your family will have together will be at your funeral. After you die they will all pull out their swords and fight for their share of the inheritance.
The old man asked the young man what he was trying to accomplish in his life. He then sipped on his pop and the young man looked out the window, formulating a response.
Eventually the young man figured out what he wanted to say. He believed how he lived his day-to-day life was important and doing some good in the world, especially for his family, was what he wanted to accomplish. He also wanted to be a good friend to others. He believed his life should be challenging. Although money is not everything, he needed to have enough money to live and the ability to do enjoyable things. The old man was pleased with his answer.
Every morning we wake up and assume the world will be just like it was yesterday. But things do change. Every year, every crop season, and every national or international event is unique. How we live and respond to the world has changed from how others lived before us. We need to be willing to do things differently. There are lessons to be learned from the past. But simply remembering the past is not enough.
Past solutions may not work. With children and grandchildren, you have to believe that there will be a future and prepare yourself and others to adjust to the ever changing world around us.
