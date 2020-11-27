My maternal grandfather, Opa Gelder, was a teenager when he came to the United States from East Friesland in northwestern Germany. Although he learned English and could speak it reasonably well, his speech always bore a strong hint of his mother tongue.
Opa has been gone for 55 years now. After all these years, the one word I can still clearly hear him say is “thanks.” When Opa said it, however, it sounded like “dank” — the way he learned to say “thanks” as a boy. Opa’s “dank” rhymed with “honk.”
Pour him a cup of tea and Opa would say, “Dank.” Pick up his cane and hand it to him and he’d say, “Dank.” I know it’s a trivial memory, but it’s a good one.
And “thanks” is a good word. A simple “thanks” can bring sweet harmony to the most cacophonous day.
An incident that took place when I was still in the newspaper business reminds me of the power of a “thank you.”
Media folks are lightning rods for criticism, and it had been a difficult week. The brouhaha was over a news story and photo, and the criticism had become personal.
As I’m going through my mail a few days into the fury, I saw an envelope from a local pastor. Surely he wasn’t going to hammer on me, too, I thought.
Upon opening the envelope I read a thoughtfully written thank you from the pastor on behalf of his congregation for a story we had published about a program at their church.
After reading the note twice, I picked up the phone and called the pastor. He seemed puzzled by my call thanking him for his thank you note.
When I explained the week I had endured, he understood.
A brief and simple thank you made the strong criticism a little easier to handle.
Fast forward to about five years ago. At a busy intersection in Ames, Iowa, Julie and I spotted a man holding a cardboard sign indicating he needed gas money.
My immediate response was cynical. Julie, however, has a big heart and a keen perception of people. She encouraged me to stop and determine the need.
When I asked the man why he needed gas money, I discovered we had a problem. His broken English wasn’t much better than my broken Spanish. I finally understood that he and his wife had driven to Ames from central Kansas for a job interview and they didn’t have enough gas to return home to their family.
He seemed sincere so I told him to pull up his car to a nearby gas pump and I would fill the tank. Expecting a Honda Civic or something similar, my frugal heart sank when he drove an older passenger van up to the gas pump.
The big tank was indeed empty, but I had committed to a tank of gas.
It occurred to me that if the man didn’t have gas money, he may not have money for food. They had a very long drive ahead of them. I inquired, and he told me he had no money for supper.
Having put the hefty gas fill on my charge card, I reached into my wallet and gave him some cash for supper.
The man began to thank me. While my Spanish is limited I understand “gracias,” especially when it’s repeated multiple times. By now the man was crying and I choked up when he took my hand and kissed it, repeating “gracias” several times more.
Frugal me was slightly embarrassed but completely blessed. The man’s tender show of gratitude was worth more than whatever I had spent to help him. I noted that more dramatic expressions of gratitude, while unnecessary, are meaningful, too.
Thanksgiving Day 2020 surely won’t be the day of gratitude the Pilgrims first observed. In spite of the pandemic and many other current problems, we have so much more for which to be thankful.
If Opa Gelder had been called on to give thanks on Thanksgiving, I imagine he would have said little more than a simple “dank.”
To the One from Whom all blessings flow, I believe my grandfather’s humble “dank” would be acceptable. The Kansas traveler’s more expressive style of “gracias” would likewise be acceptable. Gratitude is not so much the words we use but the attitude of the heart.
Arvid Huisman began writing Country Roads 32 years ago, and today the column appears in several Iowa newspapers. He can be contacted at huismaniowa@gmail.com.