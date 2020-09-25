Though this year is much different than those of the past, it is back-to-school time. I am not envious.
Back-to-school time brings back a lot of memories – some good and some not so good.
A good memory is school supplies. Though things like scissors and protractors could be used from year-to-year, it was always fun to have a new Big Chief tablet, a couple of new pencils (with complete erasers) and a new box of crayons.
A not so good memory is new blue jeans. Sometime in August my mother usually bought me a couple pairs of new “husky” blue jeans at JC Penney. The jeans were stiff as a board but Mom refused to wash them before I wore them. In the heat of late August/early September, a sweaty rump and indigo dye would make my underwear blue.
It was on the first day we met our new teacher for the year. Kindergarten was a good memory. Mrs. Nibe was a wonderful teacher.
Years later when we learned about antonyms, I could better describe my first-grade teacher. Unlike the wonderful Mrs. Nibe, my first-grade teacher was unimpressive, uninspiring and unremarkable. And she didn’t like chubby little boys.
Then came second grade and to my great relief I had a wonderful teacher again. Miss Caudle was firm and fair as well as pleasant and kind. And she was pretty. I was smitten.
Midway through second grade we moved to the next town down the road and I had another good second grade teacher. I recognized Mrs. Hendrickson from our church. The first order of business was to assign me to a reading group. Our class had the “Elephants” and the “Fairies.” Appropriately attired in my “husky” blue jeans, I was assigned to the Elephants reading group.
Third grade was interesting. We began the year with Mrs. Whitlock and somewhere in the middle of the year we got a new teacher, Mrs. Krabbe. We were not told why we had a new teacher. Sixty-plus years ago third graders apparently would not have understood that teachers got pregnant and, still more puzzling, when they were “in the family way” they were not allowed to teach us little innocents.
I loved my fourth-grade teacher, Mrs. Flugstad. At the end of a lunch recess another teacher caught me looking through a BB hole in the girls’ restroom window in the lower level of the building. All I saw was a concrete floor but the teacher who caught me was furious. She grabbed my collar and screamed at me all the way to my classroom. I felt like Merv the Perv.
The screamer handed me over to Mrs. Flugstad, explaining what this fat little degenerate had been doing. Bless her kind heart, Mrs. Flugstad quietly told me to go to my desk. That was it. Grace works! I never looked into a girls’ restroom window again. Ever.
Our fifth-grade teacher was an older single lady who was also an excellent teacher. I thoroughly appreciated Miss Swenson. Unfortunately, some boys go through a smart-aleck phase and this was my year. Dear Miss Swenson sent me and my desk to the hallway numerous times that year.
Sixth grade was a difficult year. My family moved twice and I attended three different schools. It was at the school in Sibley, Iowa, that I came under the tutelage of Mr. Westra.
After a couple of weeks as the quiet new kid I incorporated some (what had previously been branded as) smart aleck into a writing assignment. Expecting at least a rebuke, I cautiously turned in my paper.
The next day Mr. Westra called me to his desk. I saw my paper on his desk and prepared myself for what was to come.
What a sweet surprise when Mr. Westra told me he appreciated my creativity and encouraged me to write more. I took his advice and the rest is history.
While I don’t envy the kids going back to school these days, I am grateful for the teachers who invested so much into the life of a kid who didn’t care much for school.
Arvid Huisman began writing Country Roads 32 years ago, and today the column appears in several Iowa newspapers. He can be contacted at huismaniowa@gmail.com.