‘Say something’ to show support

As humans, like any other herd species, we are wired to respond when people around us feel strong emotions. We have what are called mirror neurons, which means areas in our brain light up in response to another person’s emotion, allowing for empathy and the sharing of information almost instantaneously.
Those who have been around infants likely have an intuitive understanding of this. Mothers in particular are highly attuned to the cries of infants, and they become physiologically aroused so that they can quickly and effectively respond to their infants’ needs.
This is an adaptive evolutionary mechanism that allows us to respond to and support one another in difficult or potentially life-threatening circumstances.
However, we are also hardwired to avoid painful things, which can make it difficult for us to stay with our own feelings to best support someone else.
We are likely all familiar with the stereotypical admonitions after difficult times to “pull yourself up by your bootstraps” or “be a man” or “brush it off,” which can be an important part of getting through difficult times. These expectations for reduced emotional expression may be especially common in rural communities.
However, there is a growing body of evidence that pushing emotions away does not work, and almost always leads to long-term psychological and physical health problems, including depression, anxiety, substance use and other addictions including workaholism, and chronic health conditions such as high blood pressure, heart problems, chronic pain and more.
The goal is not to wallow in our painful emotional experiences, but to allow them to rise and to be expressed so that they do not need to consume us. While grief, trauma and loss are not experiences we can fully “get over,” they are a natural part of every human life.
We can learn from the example of the animals around us. Cows cry for several days when their calves are weaned; they express their loss and then they move on. We can also work to create opportunities individually and collectively to support connection and growth through these difficult experiences.
For many people, especially those who come from families and communities without a lot of space for emotional expression, it can be difficult to reach out for emotional support. We should assume that if someone is sharing about their experiences of abuse, trauma, loss or other painful experiences, they are taking a risk and need to be supported. While this may make us uncomfortable (because to have empathy for someone, we actually have to feel some of their pain), being present in someone else’s pain can be very healing.
Alternatively, the silence of brushing things aside can be more painful than saying the “wrong” thing. There are small shifts in the way we communicate that can be so helpful in supporting others with their emotions and healing.
Someday, we are likely to need this same kind of support.
Even if you do not know what to say, please say something! In most cases, if someone is vulnerable enough to open up, they are likely to be forgiving if you say or do the “wrong” thing.
Again, it is understandable that we want to avoid the discomfort of learning about another person’s abuse or loss, but saying nothing or platitudes like “This is all part of God’s plan” or “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger” can often create more pain. While we may believe in God’s plan, if we are honest with ourselves, we usually say things like this because it is too uncomfortable for us to stay with our own feelings about unexplainable circumstances. Sometimes horrible things do happen for no obvious reason.
Consider saying things like:
- I am at a loss of words, but I am here to support you.
- I don’t really know what to say; how can I show you I care?
- Please tell me what you need from me.
- I am so sorry you went through that.
- I am feeling a lot of things in hearing this but please know I am here with you.
- I may not know what to say, but I am here if you need me.
- Is there anything I can do right now to help you?
- Please guide me in supporting you.
- I am worried I will say the wrong thing, but I am here.
We do not need to take away someone else’s pain. Most often, a willingness to be with someone when they are struggling is one of the most healing and loving things we can do. Consider how you can set aside your own feelings to better support those around you. We all need this at some point in our lives.
Dr. Lauren Welter is a licensed psychologist. She lives on a livestock and crop farm near Monticello, Iowa, with her husband Dan and their children. Contact her through her website, www.prairiehomewellness.com or call 319-975-8705.