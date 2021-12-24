Snapshots show Christmas memories, meaning

While my memory has lost a few files over the years, there are some things I doubt I’ll ever forget. Memories of childhood Christmases, for instance, remain solidly intact. In fact, many of those memories are preserved in minute detail — in technicolor, surround sound stereo and with full olfactory recall.
I like to think of these memories as Christmas snapshots. May I share a few with you?
My earliest Christmas snapshots were made in this big farm house in Kossuth County, Iowa. This was the home of my paternal grandparents, Opa and Oma Huisman. This snapshot was made in the mid ’50s.
See all those kids? They’re my cousins. That’s Kenny, Loren and me standing by the cookstove in Oma’s kitchen. We wanted to be close to all that good food. That 20-something guy with us, that’s Uncle Sterling. He loved to tease us.
After a big dinner, we all gathered around the Christmas tree and opened presents. Then we kids would go outside and play in the snow, sometimes sledding in the pasture west of the barn.
On my mother’s side, the family grew so large by the mid ’50s we had to celebrate Christmas in a public building. This snapshot was made at the Amvet Hall in Wellsburg. Those older folks sitting over there on the right are my grandparents, Opa and Oma Gelder. Both emigrated to the U.S. as young people with their impoverished families. They married at a very young age, had 13 babies and never accumulated any wealth. One of the things I remember most, however, is how generous they were. Oma taught me that love doesn’t need a budget.
This snapshot is from the same era. Do you think the original Bethlehem shepherds wore Indian blankets, too? That shepherd over there — the largest one — that’s me. Our Sunday school staged a big Christmas Eve program each year and everyone got a part, even if only as a walk-on shepherd or an angel in the heavenly host.
This next snapshot was made several years later. That’s my family gathered around the Christmas tree. The almost 15-year-old over on the left, that’s me. My mother had been ill and by now had recovered from surgery earlier in the year. After Mom left for the hospital I went out and stood behind the house for a while to hide my tears. Not fully understanding her situation, I was afraid she would die.
I already knew Christmas was more than just gifts and ornaments. On this particular Christmas, however, I fully realized just how much my parents, brothers and sisters meant to me. Our gifts were meager that year but few Christmases have been as meaningful or memorable.
This next snapshot was made five years later on the Christmas Eve before I left home. I had a part-time job by now and was able to buy nicer gifts for my family, and I felt good about that. What I appreciate most about this snapshot is that it is a memory of how things were that last year we all lived together — all of us kids putting aside our juvenile bickering for an evening with Mom and Dad, sharing gifts and love.
As I review more than 70 years of Christmas snapshots I realize my favorites are those which focus not on gifts and traditions but on the love which the holiday generates. And why not? We have Christmas only because God loved the world so much he was willing to sacrifice His son for it.
St. Paul wrote, “... These three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.” This Christmas I wish you faith, hope and love.
Arvid Huisman began writing Country Roads 32 years ago, and today the column appears in several Iowa newspapers. He can be contacted at huismaniowa@gmail.com.