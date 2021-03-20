Congressman on ag committee prioritizes markets and RFS

Congressman Randy Feenstra was born and raised in Hull, Iowa, where he has served as city administrator, Sioux County treasurer and Iowa state senator.
Feenstra received a bachelor’s degree from Dordt University and went on to receive his MPA from Iowa State University. After a tenure as head of sales for the Foreign Candy Company, he began teaching business and economics classes at Dordt University.
The northwest Iowa Republican was elected to Congress in November 2020. He was recently named to the House Agriculture Committee.
IFT: Tell us a little bit about yourself and why you got into politics?
FEENSTRA: I was born and raised in Hull, Iowa, where I still live today with my wife and four children. I first got involved in politics when I ran for Hull City administrator, and then went on to serve as Sioux County treasurer and as an Iowa state senator. I decided to seek public office for one simple reason: to help people. My faith teaches me every person is created for a purpose and a reason, and I believe my purpose is to serve others by giving them a voice in government.
IFT: What led you to decide to run for Congress?
FEENSTRA: I decided to run for Congress after a lot of prayer and many conversations with my family. I realized I was in a good position to help deliver results for the people of Iowa by representing them in Washington, and every day I’m honored and humbled that they elected me to work for them.
IFT: What are your priority issues for this year in Congress?
FEENSTRA: I was born and raised in northwest Iowa, so agricultural issues and supporting rural Iowa are very important to me. I know firsthand the important role our farmers and Main Street businesses play in supporting our rural communities. We’re the second largest ag producing district in the country, so farmers truly form the backbone of the 4th District’s economy.
That’s why getting a seat on the House Agriculture Committee was so important, and I’m very excited I was selected to serve on this committee. I haven’t wasted any time getting to work on issues that are critical to the district, including pricing transparency in our markets, defending the biofuels industry, expanding broadband access and bolstering trade.
I also firmly believe we need to get our national debt under control. Recently, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) announced that public debt will surpass 200% of GDP in the next 30 years. This is alarming. Interest payments alone are projected to skyrocket to 7% of GDP, which is more than what we spend on Social Security. This out-of-control spending will eventually make it more difficult for the federal government to fund critical programs, including Social Security, Medicare, national defense, infrastructure and much more. This is the American people’s money that Congress is dealing with. We have a responsibility to spend their money wisely and in a manner that will secure a bright future for our children and grandchildren. That’s why I will prioritize fighting to enact fiscally responsible policies.
IFT: How important was it for you to get appointed to the agriculture committee?
FEENSTRA: As the second largest ag producing district in the country, I know how vital it is for our hardworking farmers to have a seat at the table on the House Agriculture Committee. That’s why I worked hard to ensure I was able to serve on this committee, and I’m honored to have been appointed. I quickly got to work — most recently, I introduced an amendment to provide disaster relief for Iowans who were impacted by last summer’s derecho. We’re about to enter planting season, and many farmers are still recovering from losses due to the pandemic and last year’s devastating derecho. I was pleased that it passed out of the Agriculture Committee with bipartisan support, but it was struck down by Democrats before it reached the floor. Although it didn’t play out the way I’d hoped, I will continue reaching out to the other side of the aisle where I can to deliver results for Iowans.
IFT: What goals do you have in the agriculture committee and what agricultural legislation is at the top of your agenda?
FEENSTRA: I plan to prioritize several issues that are important to the 4th District, including working towards pricing transparency in our agriculture markets, upholding the Renewable Fuel Standard and promoting the biofuels industry, expanding broadband access, bolstering Iowa’s relationship with our top trading partners, Canada and Mexico, supporting family farms by keeping taxes low and fighting against burdensome regulations, and encouraging innovation in agriculture to help spur economic growth.
IFT: How has COVID-19 changed the way Congress is doing its work? Are you able to go home on weekends? Is more done via Zoom?
FEENSTRA: COVID-19 has certainly changed the way we conduct business in Congress. Most of our committee meetings are virtual, and I’ve been holding many meetings with constituents and groups that are virtual as well. I think that’s the most unfortunate part — not being able to meet face-to-face with Iowans as often. I go home on the weekends and whenever I can. I enjoy being in Iowa, traveling the district and listening to Iowans’ concerns directly.
IFT: What have you learned during your first two months in Congress?
FEENSTRA: It’s been an eventful first couple months, and I’ve learned a lot. It quickly became clear that it’s important to reach across the aisle when possible to get things done. This is especially true on agriculture issues — this is one of the areas where we can often find common ground and enact policies that are helpful to our farmers and rural communities.