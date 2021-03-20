Congressman on ag committee prioritizes markets and RFS

Congressman Randy Feenstra was born and raised in Hull, Iowa, where he has served as city administrator, Sioux County treasurer and Iowa state senator.

Feenstra received a bachelor’s degree from Dordt University and went on to receive his MPA from Iowa State University. After a tenure as head of sales for the Foreign Candy Company, he began teaching business and economics classes at Dordt University.

The northwest Iowa Republican was elected to Congress in November 2020. He was recently named to the House Agriculture Committee.

IFT: Tell us a little bit about yourself and why you got into politics?

FEENSTRA: I was born and raised in Hull, Iowa, where I still live today with my wife and four children. I first got involved in politics when I ran for Hull City administrator, and then went on to serve as Sioux County treasurer and as an Iowa state senator. I decided to seek public office for one simple reason: to help people. My faith teaches me every person is created for a purpose and a reason, and I believe my purpose is to serve others by giving them a voice in government.

IFT: What led you to decide to run for Congress?

FEENSTRA: I decided to run for Congress after a lot of prayer and many conversations with my family. I realized I was in a good position to help deliver results for the people of Iowa by representing them in Washington, and every day I’m honored and humbled that they elected me to work for them.

IFT: What are your priority issues for this year in Congress?