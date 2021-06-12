Dairy industry targets millennial parent customers

Molly Pelzer is the CEO of Midwest Dairy and has more than 35 years of experience working with the dairy checkoff. Midwest Dairy represents 5,800 dairy farm families across a 10-state region, working on their behalf to build dairy demand by inspiring consumer confidence in products and production practices. To learn more, visit MidwestDairy.com.

IFT: COVID-19 had a tremendous impact on all of agriculture. How did the dairy industry fare over the first few months of the pandemic?

PELZER: When the pandemic began, there were many unknowns. But as time passed, we saw a change in consumer buying behavior, which shifted the tides for dairy. After the initial dip in spring of 2020, retail dairy sales increased 17% — outperforming other category increases at retail. The dairy community came together to solve supply chain challenges and helped get dairy foods on grocery shelves and to those facing food insecurity.

IFT: Agriculture has seemingly recovered from the COVID impact. How would you assess the state of the dairy industry today?

PELZER: The dairy industry is strong, with steady sales throughout the past year. This is due to many things, including the significant shift to individuals and families cooking at home. In addition, dairy has a strong nutrition story and remains at the core of healthy eating. Dairy is good for the body and the brain, and an excellent source of immune-boosting nutrients — a powerful combination for good health. Dairy also has a positive sustainability story, which puts the industry in a strong position to take advantage of the opportunities for dairy in 2021 and beyond.