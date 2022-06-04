Economist leads on land survey, China relationship

Wendong Zhang is an associate professor of economics at Iowa State University and is affiliated with the Center for Agricultural and Rural Development at ISU. He is the lead researcher for the Iowa State University Land Values Survey.

IFT: Tell us about yourself and your background before coming to Iowa State.

ZHANG: I grew up in Shandong Province in northern China, the same area where Confucius was born 2,000 years ago. My rural county has 1 million people. I went to Shanghai for college and got my Ph.D. in agricultural economics from Ohio State. I stayed in Columbus for six years and in Ames for seven years, where my older and younger daughters were born, respectively.

IFT: How did you end up at Iowa State and what does your job there entail?

ZHANG: I have an Extension-driven position in the economics department at Iowa State and I focus on understanding trends in the farmland market, in agricultural conservation practice adaption, and in the global trade impacts of Chinese demand for U.S. agricultural products. I also taught undergraduate courses on farmland appraisal and the Chinese economy. I got the job at ISU because my dissertation at Ohio State was on how urban factors affected western Ohio farmland values. Luckily for me, ISU was looking for the “new Mike Duffy” who would lead the land value survey.

IFT: Tell us about that survey and what trends you are seeing.

ZHANG: The ISU land value survey is a unique and nationally prominent survey initiated in 1941. It is the only data source that consistently provides average land value estimates for each of Iowa’s 99 counties. We follow the same methodology and publish county estimates every December and have done so since 1950. You can find out more online at card.iastate.edu/farmland.

The Iowa and Midwest farmland markets have seen tremendous momentum over the last 18 months. Both the Iowa Land Value Survey and the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank’s AgLetter show that average farmland values in Iowa rose 30% last year to the highest nominal value since the 1940s. Despite the rising interest rates and higher input costs, the land values continue to grow this year, although at a slower pace. In May 2022 the agricultural professional expected another 3-5% increase over the next six months.

IFT: You are leaving ISU soon. Tell us about your new opportunity and what is happening with the land values survey.

ZHANG: With a heavy heart I will be leaving Iowa State and will be joining the Cornell University Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management this July with a 50% research and 50% Extension position. I still expect to continue my policy-oriented focus on agricultural water conservation, farmland markets, and Chinese agriculture. It would be nearly impossible to recreate a brand as strong as the ISU land value survey, but I am already working with collaborators on returns on farmland investment as well as corporate and foreign land ownership.

I will be coming back this December to lead this year’s land value survey at ISU, but I am anticipating the economics department to hire a new faculty person or encourage an existing faculty person to take on the survey in 2023.

IFT: Tell us about your home region of China.

ZHANG: It has the same latitude as Kansas so farmers like my grandparents have been growing corn and wheat for over 1,000 years, typically as a double crop and relying heavily on irrigation. Now nobody in the whole township is growing that. Farmers switched from wheat and corn to consumption grape farms, which later gave way to using high-tunnel greenhouses to grow produce like honeydew melons, cucumbers and tomatoes. Now my home county is No. 1 in China in vegetable production and this produce is sent to supermarkets in Beijing or Tianjin or shipped overseas to Japan or South Korea, as opposed to the local farmers market. For more details I have an article online at bit.ly/3wON0Tj.

IFT: Can you offer any insight into the present relationship between China and the United States?

ZHANG: Unfortunately, we are likely to continue to see a rocky political relationship between China and the United States, at least for the next decade. That said, increasingly both countries’ political and business leadership recognize that it is critical to maintain a healthy economic relationship despite rising competition and de-globalization pressures. Agriculture is and will continue to be a mutually beneficial area for the two countries to work together. With China’s growing food import demand induced by its limited land resources, U.S. agricultural exports to China are likely to continue, but whether the U.S. can get a larger share of China’s growing food import demand remains uncertain and depends critically on China’s import diversification strategy and the complicated and uncertain U.S.-China relationship.

IFT: How does your unique background give you perspective as you look at U.S. agriculture?

ZHANG: Agriculture is a global business, and given China’s critical role in shaping many of the agricultural markets that affect U.S. farmers, I am proud to say I am one of the few Extension professionals across the nation who could read a Chinese newspaper. That has proven to be a valuable skill to have. I encourage farmers and students to take advantage of opportunities to learn more about China because it will remain critical for the U.S. agricultural industry. If you have a chance for a trade tour or a study abroad trip, go for it. I also argued in a recent article that more international graduate students should be better integrated into the Extension workforce at land grant universities (online at bit.ly/3z0GKL6).

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.