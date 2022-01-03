Finance lessons from ethanol boom guide farmers today

Jim Knuth is senior vice president at Farm Credit Services of America in Perry, Iowa. A native Iowan, he grew up near Rhodes in central Iowa and earned a degree at Iowa State University, where he was a wide receiver on the football team.

IFT: Tell us a bit about yourself.

KNUTH: I have the unusual background of growing up on a cattle ranch in Iowa. My father managed the Pioneer beef cattle ranch in Rhodes in the 1960s and 1970s, and Pioneer had about 1,400 purebred cows on the ranch, which was basically a cow-calf operation. We did a lot of work on horseback. I learned how to dig post holes and string barbed wire. It was typical cowboy ranch work.

After high school I was fortunate enough to get a scholarship to play football at Iowa State University. I traded my cowboy hat and boots for cleats and a helmet. My best memory is catching the touchdown pass in 1980 as Iowa State beat Iowa 10-7 in Kinnick Stadium. For a small-town farm kid that was my Super Bowl.

IFT: How did you get into agricultural finance?

KNUTH: After graduating from Iowa State, I started my banking career in October of 1984. I worked in consumer and commercial banking in Iowa for 12 years, and in 1996 Farm Credit called. They wanted someone with an agricultural background who also understood commercial lending. To make a long story short, I joined Farm Credit and moved my young family to Omaha. For the next five years I led our agribusiness finance division and also started our AgDirect machinery and equipment financing business.