Group aims to bring together farming, faith and climate

Matt Russell is executive director of Interfaith Power and Light, an organization “mobilizing a religious response to global warming.”

Russell grew up near Anita in west central Iowa. He earned a degree at Loras College in Dubuque and attended seminary school in Chicago before stepping away from the church to teach at a Catholic school in Las Vegas. He returned to Iowa and earned a master’s degree in rural sociology at Iowa State University, worked at Catholic Rural Life in Des Moines and was a volunteer for the Iowa Citizen Action Network.

From 2006 to 2018 he worked at the Agricultural Law Center at Drake University. Since 2018 he has been at Interfaith Power and Light. He and his husband, Patrick Standley, operate Coyote Run Farm, a 110-acre farm near Lacona where they grow fresh produce, heirloom tomatoes and grass-finished beef.

IFT: What is Interfaith Power and Light?

RUSSELL: We’re part of a national movement. It started in 1999 in California with Episcopal Power and Light. Soon it expanded with the idea of working through the faith community to discuss issues such as climate change. There are about 40 state affiliates but each one is a little different. It’s great because the structure gives the affiliates a lot of autonomy. In Iowa we intentionally invite farmers to deal with climate solutions.

IFT: Could you explain your approach?

RUSSELL: We are trying to pull farmers together, not to educate or advocate, but just to bring them together to talk about climate. We believe our approach changes the discussion. We listen and ask questions. We don’t advocate any specific policies or practices. We put people together in a church basement and have a meal, and we have a conversation.