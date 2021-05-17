High school teacher reflects on year of COVID affecting class

As the 2020-21 school year wraps up, high school agriculture teacher Kaitlyn Porter reflects on the differences the COVID-19 pandemic brought to her classroom.

Porter is the agriculture teacher at West Fork High School in Sheffield, Iowa. She is also the North Central Iowa District FFA advisor. Aside from teaching, Porter raises Simmental cattle and has a few row crop acres.

IFT: What precautions did your school take in regards to COVID-19 this past year?

PORTER: We started the school year with a mask mandate, which is still in effect, along with proper distancing guidelines. We have been limited on taking school trips unless they are necessary and we’ve offered online learning for those students who have compromised immune systems or who have family members with compromised systems. It’s been pretty typical for schools across the state.

IFT: What has it been like for you as a teacher during COVID?

PORTER: It has been a hectic year, trying to balance the students who are in person with the students who are completing the year online. FFA events have become trickier to prepare for and attend, so we’ve had to take special precautions with those. Sheffield hosted the North Central District FFA contests this year, and we had to find a different way to accommodate around 40 different schools to limit the contact between schools and students.

It has been a blessing to be able to have students in person and events this year compared to the way we ended last year.