High school teacher reflects on year of COVID affecting class

As the 2020-21 school year wraps up, high school agriculture teacher Kaitlyn Porter reflects on the differences the COVID-19 pandemic brought to her classroom.
Porter is the agriculture teacher at West Fork High School in Sheffield, Iowa. She is also the North Central Iowa District FFA advisor. Aside from teaching, Porter raises Simmental cattle and has a few row crop acres.
IFT: What precautions did your school take in regards to COVID-19 this past year?
PORTER: We started the school year with a mask mandate, which is still in effect, along with proper distancing guidelines. We have been limited on taking school trips unless they are necessary and we’ve offered online learning for those students who have compromised immune systems or who have family members with compromised systems. It’s been pretty typical for schools across the state.
IFT: What has it been like for you as a teacher during COVID?
PORTER: It has been a hectic year, trying to balance the students who are in person with the students who are completing the year online. FFA events have become trickier to prepare for and attend, so we’ve had to take special precautions with those. Sheffield hosted the North Central District FFA contests this year, and we had to find a different way to accommodate around 40 different schools to limit the contact between schools and students.
It has been a blessing to be able to have students in person and events this year compared to the way we ended last year.
IFT: Is it different teaching agriculture as opposed to teaching English or science during a pandemic?
PORTER: One of the positives of teaching agriculture is the ability to do some of our activities outdoors. It has made some of our labs a little more difficult, but the ability to be outside or distanced in the shop has been great.
IFT: Has any of this changed your school or ag program permanently, or has it changed your approach?
PORTER: One thing that has changed for me personally is how I post my student material. I’ve switched over completely to using Google Classroom, which has helped students who have been out for other things (appointments, illness, school trips) to have access to the materials 24/7. The pandemic has definitely changed the way I approach things from a teaching standpoint, and it has made me look at things from a variety of angles.
IFT: What is the future for ag programs in Iowa and nationwide?
PORTER: Iowa will continue to have a strong future for agriculture programs, and I think we’ll see that trend spill over nationally. Agriculture is a necessary area to teach about because it involves every consumer worldwide, whether they know much about it or not. We continually see new agriculture programs develop each year across the state, and I believe we’ll continue to see this happen for many years to come.
IFT: Do you have any advice for prospective agriculture teachers?
PORTER: Agriculture is such a great teaching area to get involved with! Our teaching community is always willing to lend a helping hand, which has come in handy for a younger teacher like myself many times. There’s nothing you can’t do if you put your time and mind to it, especially with the support system.