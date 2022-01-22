Hog market should be strong through 2022, analyst says

Steve Meyer has been a voice in the hog industry for many years. He most recently joined Partners for Production Agriculture in January 2018. In his role, he speaks on various industry topics, develops and delivers economic data and analyses, and works with clients to provide critical perspectives.
Meyer has worked in the ag industry in a number of roles. As vice president of pork analysis for EMI, he conducted ongoing analysis of hog and pork markets. As president of Paragon Economics, which he founded, he monitored and analyzed cattle, beef and poultry markets. He served 12 years as an author of The Daily Livestock Report, sponsored by CME Group.
Prior to founding Paragon Economics, Meyer served as Director of Economics for the National Pork Producers Council and the National Pork Board from 1993 to 2002. In that capacity, he provided economic counsel to producers and NPPC/NPB staff while coordinating staff and consultants’ activities regarding meat industry production. He also administered NPPC/NPB programs dealing with marketing and pricing systems, industry structure, coordination and competitiveness. Since leaving the NPB staff, Meyer has served as the organization’s consulting economist.
Meyer and his wife, Carolyn, have three children and live in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
IFT: The last USDA Hogs and Pigs report seemed fairly bullish for 2022. Does that match what you see?
MEYER: The report was bullish near-term and definitely pushed up some of the deferred contracts. I am skeptical of the December-February pig crop numbers. I don’t think the number will be that small. Also, if you take a look at those March-June slaughter numbers, there are some pretty good marketing opportunities at the moment.
IFT: Are producers looking at a profitable year? Or will factors like higher production costs cut into that black ink?
MEYER: We are definitely looking at profitability in 2022, but we have to manage risk. Production costs are going to be higher across the board. We also saw an increase in litter sizes after two years of no growth, so we will have more pigs in the second half of the year without having to add more sows.
We estimate production costs to be about $80 per hundred carcass weight for low-cost producers. As always, watch for opportunities to lock in profitability when you can.
IFT: Do you think these prices will eventually spark expansion, and if so, when do you think that will start?
MEYER: The profitability numbers do suggest that we should be seeing some of that. Low-cost producers made $20 per head last year, and this year should be similar.
There are some issues that could impact any expansion. The availability of labor is a question, as is the cost of construction, particularly steel. We are also looking at high feed costs, so producers are going to be very cautious before they start expanding. Propane and fuel prices will be higher, too.
Proposition 12 in California could also challenge resources if we have to change how we raise pork that is sold into that market.
Editor’s note: Proposition 12 in establishes minimum requirements for confining certain farm animals. It prohibits sales of meat and egg products from animals confined in a non-complying manner.
IFT: What sort of price averages are you forecasting for the next four quarters?
MEYER: We have average lean hog prices from $78 to $81 in the first quarter of 2022, with averages of $90 to $93 in the second quarter, $87 to $90 in the third quarter, and $77 to $82 in the fourth quarter. The 2022 annual average should be in the $83-$86 range.
There is no question that we will have strong hog prices in 2022. Demand will play a role in those prices, just as it has been driving prices up until now. Demand was the best I’ve ever seen in 2021, but much of that strength has been disappearing. We need to see wholesale demand strengthen.
IFT: What's your export outlook for 2022? With China rebuilding its herd, is there potential growth in other export markets?
MEYER: We think exports can rebound a bit in 2022 — about 2 to 3% for the year. I know there is a lot of concern about the rebuilding of the Chinese sow herd, but I’m not sure I trust those numbers, especially with endemic African swine fever in the country. That will cut into production.
We have seen exports strengthen in South America, particularly Colombia. Vietnam is also a potentially growing market with our tariff deal. And we continue to send a lot of pork to our more traditional markets like Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada and Mexico. We could see growth to Haiti and the Dominican Republic because of ASF in those countries.
IFT: What about pork's competitors in 2022? Will meat prices continue to increase?
MEYER: I don’t see beef prices coming down, and we have seen cow numbers decrease over the past 12 months due to severe drought. An already thin beef supply is going down more.
Chicken prices have been very strong due to some productions issues
IFT: What are some other wild cards that might be lurking in 2022?
MEYER: I think Proposition 12 is going to be a big issue. What will it do to how we raise pigs? Right now, we have only 25% of the sows we need to be compliant to provide the amount of pork that California has traditionally consumed.
Disease is always a wild card. We are hearing of issues with PRRS and PED, and although it doesn’t appear to be substantial at the moment, it could change quickly.