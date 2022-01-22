Hog market should be strong through 2022, analyst says

Steve Meyer has been a voice in the hog industry for many years. He most recently joined Partners for Production Agriculture in January 2018. In his role, he speaks on various industry topics, develops and delivers economic data and analyses, and works with clients to provide critical perspectives.

Meyer has worked in the ag industry in a number of roles. As vice president of pork analysis for EMI, he conducted ongoing analysis of hog and pork markets. As president of Paragon Economics, which he founded, he monitored and analyzed cattle, beef and poultry markets. He served 12 years as an author of The Daily Livestock Report, sponsored by CME Group.

Prior to founding Paragon Economics, Meyer served as Director of Economics for the National Pork Producers Council and the National Pork Board from 1993 to 2002. In that capacity, he provided economic counsel to producers and NPPC/NPB staff while coordinating staff and consultants’ activities regarding meat industry production. He also administered NPPC/NPB programs dealing with marketing and pricing systems, industry structure, coordination and competitiveness. Since leaving the NPB staff, Meyer has served as the organization’s consulting economist.

Meyer and his wife, Carolyn, have three children and live in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

IFT: The last USDA Hogs and Pigs report seemed fairly bullish for 2022. Does that match what you see?

MEYER: The report was bullish near-term and definitely pushed up some of the deferred contracts. I am skeptical of the December-February pig crop numbers. I don’t think the number will be that small. Also, if you take a look at those March-June slaughter numbers, there are some pretty good marketing opportunities at the moment.