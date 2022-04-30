IFT reporter reflects on 30 years covering agriculture policy

Editor’s note: For the 100th in our Q&A series, editor Jeff DeYoung interviewed public affairs editor Gene Lucht, who has been covering policy for this paper since the late 1980s.

Gene Lucht is a long-time staffer at Iowa Farmer Today and IFT Publications, where he serves as public affairs editor. Lucht grew up on a farm in Tama County, Iowa. After graduating from Garwin High School and Iowa State University, he worked at daily newspapers in northwest Iowa before joining Iowa Farmer Today in the late 1980s. He is just finishing a term as president of the North American Agricultural Journalists. Lucht and his wife, Gail, live in Ankeny.

IFT: You started working for IFT as the 1980s farm crisis was winding down. Describe that time in agriculture.

LUCHT: The 1980s were a difficult time in agriculture and for rural America as a whole. Farmers lost equity. Jobs were scarce. We really lost a generation of farmers because many young people either were forced out of farming or chose not to start. It was rough. It’s always fascinating to talk to people outside agriculture or the Midwest who talk about the wonderful economy of the 1980s.

I would say that if there was any silver lining to that period it was that many farmers got very creative. I really think the trials of the 1980s eventually helped to give birth to things like the Midwestern wine industry and the local foods movement. Organizations such as Practical Farmers of Iowa were started. People were willing to try new things.

IFT: How did the mood in agriculture then compare to similar low points in the industry?

LUCHT: I can’t think of another time that compares. Maybe the closest was when hog prices nosedived in the late 1990s and that industry changed almost overnight. It’s easy to forget that before 1995 most hogs in Iowa were raised in small operations spread all over the state.

IFT: You’ve covered droughts, derechos, floods and a pandemic. Is there a particular event that impacted you more than others?

LUCHT: The derecho in 2011 literally hit home. It went right through the farm where I grew up. I think the pandemic was also big because it was so overwhelming for people and it unfortunately became politicized. We hadn’t seen a pandemic like that since the 1918 flu epidemic and none of us around now remembered that one.

IFT: Compare the political climate in agriculture today and how it has changed over time.

LUCHT: Agriculture has not historically been a partisan political topic. The discussions were usually regional (north vs. south, etc.). For example, Iowa went through three decades of Tom Harkin and Chuck Grassley as its two senators. The two men were very different politically, but they both worked very hard to support agriculture. Right now the politics of rural America seem to have more to do with cultural issues than they really have to do with agriculture or economics. I think that is unfortunate, and I think it is not a good thing for agriculture. We are not a Republican or a Democratic profession.

IFT: We’ve talked about low points in agriculture. What are some of the highlights you’ve covered?

LUCHT: I think most reporters prefer to tell a good story than a bad one. The best days in this job are the ones spent on farms or in classrooms learning about good things happening. I’ve been lucky enough to cover presidential speeches and events such as the World Food Prize. I’ve also always enjoyed delving into history. On a very personal level, I was lucky enough to be able to interview my own parents before they retired from the farm.

IFT: How does doing your job today compare to when you started at IFT?

LUCHT: Technology has changed just about every job, including ours. When I started I was working in an office with other reporters. Most of our work was done in person or by phone. I could look up a farmer in the phone book or call a county Extension office for all kinds of information. Everything was about the words that came off the press.

Today we work in offices in homes spread out all over the place. We use email and text people on their cell phones. Articles may get more readership online than in print. But the basic job really remains the same. We talk to farmers and try to gather useful information.

IFT: You are finishing up your term as president of the North American Agricultural Journalists. Describe that experience.

LUCHT: First of all, it’s an honor. I have worked with a number of great agricultural journalists over the years and I have known many more from other publications. Our organization represents journalists from all over who are working for many different publications. It is an organization that really got its start representing farm editors at daily newspapers around the country. I would encourage any journalist today who is writing about agriculture to join.

IFT: What would you tell a young person who is interested in a career in ag journalism?

LUCHT: First of all, I would say welcome. Ours is a relatively small fraternity and we welcome new members. I would tell them to get a well-rounded education and to learn about agriculture and about the world. And part of my advice would be to readers as well as prospective journalists. Travel. See the world. Get information from all different sources but understand the difference between a credible source and one that is not. Just because you read something on the internet does not mean it is true. If you read it in a credible publication, you at least know someone is attempting to check facts and verify its accuracy.

CropWatch Weekly Update Get the Iowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.