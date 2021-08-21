Iowa Extension agronomist on call for crop challenges

Meaghan Anderson is an Iowa State University Extension field agronomist serving nine counties in central Iowa. Anderson grew up on a farm in central Iowa and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in agronomy from Iowa State University.
IFT: This may sound simplistic, but could you tell our readers what is the job of a field agronomist?
ANDERSON: It is a little bit of everything. It depends on the day. Our primary mission is to disseminate research information to Iowans. That is done through informal meetings to large events to emails and texts or field visits.
IFT: I’m guessing that job has changed quite a bit in the past few years, especially with COVID.
ANDERSON: I’ve only been at the job for six years, but even in the time that I’ve been here I feel like I’ve noticed a big shift in how people like to get their information. There are more text messages than when I started. People are more adept at technology.
Of course, that really ramped up this last year when we were forced to eliminate a lot of in-person programming. It’s been really interesting to do that. There are still people who prefer to come to meetings in person, but there are also many who like the freedom of online offerings. For example, we do a crop clinic every spring and there are typically 40 or 50 people there. It is usually a lot of college and high school students along with some farmers. Last year we were forced to move online and 567 people participated from 17 states and six countries. The interest in those online meetings has waned some since then, but it opened our eyes to the possibilities online.
IFT: So is there sort of a re-balancing of how to do things happening now, a mixture of in-person and online?
ANDERSON: Yes. There is still a lot of interest in the online option, but some people prefer in-person. It really requires us all to be a little more flexible than we used to be. It has been interesting.
IFT: What kinds of subjects do you address in meetings?
ANDERSON: There are a lot of emergency weather response meetings. For example, a meeting may be held after a hail storm hits an area. We also have meetings on pests or weeds to look out for. And we do private pesticide applicator training every winter. In our area, most meetings this past year talked about volunteer corn in soybeans after the derecho. And we do meetings with other Extension experts. Field calls are probably my favorite thing, normally. Typically we look at a lot of herbicide- related issues and a few random crop issues that pop up.
IFT: Has there been anything unusual?
ANDERSON: This year something that has been interesting is the level of herbicide carryover we had from last year. It is unlike anything I’ve seen in past years. We also had issues with iron deficiency chlorosis in soybeans. And we’ve seen some issues with overlap.
That has actually been kind of interesting. Now that we have detailed field maps, we sometimes notice patterns we never would have noticed before and one is any overlap or gaps in spray treatments.
It could be something as obscure as an anhydrous miss a couple of years earlier.
IFT: What are the hot topics this summer?
ANDERSON: We’ve definitely been dry. Central Iowa been incredibly lucky to get some timely rains, but it has been spotty and some of my northern counties are really suffering. We’re seeing a lot of corn rootworm. Volunteer corn has obviously been a huge issue in soybeans. The iron deficiency chlorosis has been there.
And the new one I am worried about that most people don’t have on their radar is soybean gall midge. This is a relatively new pest to Iowa. It is a fly that lays eggs in cracks in soybean stems. The eggs hatch and the larvae feed on the stem. We don’t know a lot about the pest at this point. It seems more common in western Iowa than central but appears to be gradually moving from year to year. It piques my interest as a new pest to the area.
IFT: Cover crops would seem to be a new twist for a crop specialist. Are they a challenge?
ANDERSON: They certainly complicate things. We understand the corn-soybean rotation pretty well. Adding cover crops is like adding a third crop to the rotation but not ever harvesting it. It absolutely makes things more interesting and challenging. I love working with farmers who are doing new and innovative things.
The job is really different every day, but I wouldn’t change it. I started in east central Iowa and later moved to central Iowa, but I still sometimes get calls from my eastern Iowa farmers, which makes me feel good.