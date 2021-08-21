Iowa Extension agronomist on call for crop challenges

Meaghan Anderson is an Iowa State University Extension field agronomist serving nine counties in central Iowa. Anderson grew up on a farm in central Iowa and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in agronomy from Iowa State University.

IFT: This may sound simplistic, but could you tell our readers what is the job of a field agronomist?

ANDERSON: It is a little bit of everything. It depends on the day. Our primary mission is to disseminate research information to Iowans. That is done through informal meetings to large events to emails and texts or field visits.

IFT: I’m guessing that job has changed quite a bit in the past few years, especially with COVID.

ANDERSON: I’ve only been at the job for six years, but even in the time that I’ve been here I feel like I’ve noticed a big shift in how people like to get their information. There are more text messages than when I started. People are more adept at technology.

Of course, that really ramped up this last year when we were forced to eliminate a lot of in-person programming. It’s been really interesting to do that. There are still people who prefer to come to meetings in person, but there are also many who like the freedom of online offerings. For example, we do a crop clinic every spring and there are typically 40 or 50 people there. It is usually a lot of college and high school students along with some farmers. Last year we were forced to move online and 567 people participated from 17 states and six countries. The interest in those online meetings has waned some since then, but it opened our eyes to the possibilities online.