Iowa FSA head brings experience with climate issues

Matt Russell is the new head of the USDA’s Farm Service Agency in Iowa. Russell grew up on a farm near Anita in western Iowa. He earned a degree at Loras College in Dubuque and attended seminary school in Chicago before teaching at a Catholic school. He earned a master’s degree in rural sociology at Iowa State University and spent a dozen years at the Agricultural Law Center at Drake University.
Since 2018 he headed Interfaith Power and Light, a faith-based organization working on climate issues. Russell and his partner, Patrick Standley, operate Coyote Run Farm near Lacona, where they grow fresh produce and grass-fed beef.
IFT: Tell us a bit about the FSA and your role there.
RUSSELL: Iowa Farm Service Agency serves all farmers and agricultural partners through the delivery of effective and efficient agricultural programs. For decades we’ve been building the partnership between Iowa farmers and Americans willing to invest in farms and rural communities. I’m proud to be serving in the Biden-Harris administration, which under the leadership of Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack has made a deep commitment to advancing new efforts to serve all farmers more equitably and to invest in farmers to help solve the big challenges, like climate change.
IFT: FSA is sort of the point where the USDA meets farmers, isn’t it?
RUSSELL: That’s right. I don’t develop policy. I help our employees deliver farm programs to farmers. FSA has about 600 employees in Iowa. If you add in NRCS and other USDA agencies, there are over 1,000 USDA employees working in rural Iowa, helping direct resources to Iowa farms.
IFT: In the last few years, between the trade payments and the COVID payments, USDA has funneled a substantial amount of money to farmers. The general expectation is that the amounts may now go down. Any thoughts?
RUSSELL: When I think of FSA, I think that we do deliver a lot of resources to farmers. There’s a real interest in supporting farmers. We tend to think of a lot of our programs as providing a safety net for farmers.
IFT: The Biden administration has voiced support for more climate-friendly programs and you have worked a great deal on climate issues. How do you see that playing out?
RUSSELL: Again, I don’t write policy. But I think we are trying to figure this out. There’s a real interest at USDA in climate. Farmers are going to make rational economic decisions about what works on their own farms. If dealing with climate is going to require an investment or a change in practices, we should be trying to determine how to help make good climate decisions also be good economic decisions.
I’m really optimistic. When farmers enter into these kinds of conversations, they show up with really good ideas. We need to bring farmers into these conversations.
IFT: Tell us about your farm.
RUSSELL: We have 110 acres. In 2005, when we started, we did more produce than we do now. We have a grazing system and sell grass-fed beef. We also raise some produce. I would say we have moved a bit from looking at local foods to looking at ecosystem services. We’ve cleaned up some weed issues, improved the land and provided some environmental stewardship. We feel like we’re making a good return on that investment.
IFT: You talk about climate and environmental issues. How big of a change are we talking?
RUSSELL: I really feel like this is going to be as big a change as the green revolution. I think we’re entering a period of great change. Think about the 20th century. We went through a period from maybe 1930 to 1950 where we made the change to hybrid seed and also made the change from horses to tractors. This could be as big a change as that time. We could be looking at changing the way a farm looks. We are certainly seeing more no-till, more cover crops, more on-farm energy production. I think it is a really exciting time.