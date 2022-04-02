Iowa FSA head brings experience with climate issues

Matt Russell is the new head of the USDA’s Farm Service Agency in Iowa. Russell grew up on a farm near Anita in western Iowa. He earned a degree at Loras College in Dubuque and attended seminary school in Chicago before teaching at a Catholic school. He earned a master’s degree in rural sociology at Iowa State University and spent a dozen years at the Agricultural Law Center at Drake University.

Since 2018 he headed Interfaith Power and Light, a faith-based organization working on climate issues. Russell and his partner, Patrick Standley, operate Coyote Run Farm near Lacona, where they grow fresh produce and grass-fed beef.

IFT: Tell us a bit about the FSA and your role there.

RUSSELL: Iowa Farm Service Agency serves all farmers and agricultural partners through the delivery of effective and efficient agricultural programs. For decades we’ve been building the partnership between Iowa farmers and Americans willing to invest in farms and rural communities. I’m proud to be serving in the Biden-Harris administration, which under the leadership of Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack has made a deep commitment to advancing new efforts to serve all farmers more equitably and to invest in farmers to help solve the big challenges, like climate change.

IFT: FSA is sort of the point where the USDA meets farmers, isn’t it?

RUSSELL: That’s right. I don’t develop policy. I help our employees deliver farm programs to farmers. FSA has about 600 employees in Iowa. If you add in NRCS and other USDA agencies, there are over 1,000 USDA employees working in rural Iowa, helping direct resources to Iowa farms.