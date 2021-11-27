Iowa State economist covers ground on global trade topics

Dermot Hayes is the Charles F. Curtiss Distinguished Professor in Agriculture and Life Sciences in the Department of Economics and professor and Pioneer Hi-Bred International Chair in Agribusiness in the Ivy School of Business at Iowa State University. His areas of expertise include U.S. farm policy and international agricultural trade, agribusiness, crop insurance, financial derivatives and the potential impact of China on commodity markets.

Hayes has been on the faculty at ISU since 1986, after he received his doctorate from the University of California-Berkeley.

IFT: What do you see happening once the Phase One deal with China expires? Will China reach its Phase One numbers?

HAYES: As far as I know the Phase One deal with China will continue indefinitely with ramped up targets. It is not clear that this is driving increased Chinese imports. They simply need the products.

IFT: Do you see the U.S. joining a trade pact similar to TPP, or will we continue to see bilateral agreements like we saw during the Trump Administration?

HAYES: I see no appetite in the Biden administration for free-trade deals. This is a pity because TPP membership will continue to grow and we will be at a disadvantage relative to other countries that join.

IFT: South America continues to grow as a grain producer. Do you see them eventually becoming the top grain producer in the world, and if so, what impact would that have on U.S. farmers?