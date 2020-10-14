I commend Fritz Groszkruger for his derecho response – do NOTHING to destroy the home of soil life. Allow soil life to improve your soil. They need moisture and air. We used to think we were aerating by tillage. We now know that tillage seals the soil’s surface, resulting in water runoff and puddling.
Anhydrous was developed in England to kill soil life so runways would remain compacted. We use it because it is less expensive, but by not using it we can reduce N use so the end cost is less.
Let the soil life work for us
Roger Engstrom
Ames, Iowa