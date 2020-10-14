Record-breaking floods and hurricanes in the East, record- breaking drought and forest fires in the West, and here in the Midwest a “derecho” (I never heard that word before), but certain politicians and religionists say it’s all “just a hoax” and there’s no climate change going on even though we’ve got every kind of human made environmental problem imaginable.
When farm machinery was made “exempt from width and size” there weren’t combines and tractors as wide as the whole road and most machinery stayed on the 160-acre farm where the owner lived and was on the road very little or not at all. Unlike now, when the average farmer has several or many farms scattered all over several counties, and that super big machinery has to travel the roads. Also, the exploded numbers of semi grain trucks have come in within the last few years. “Big” has gone out. “Super big” is rapidly coming in.
Herman Lenz
Sumner, Iowa