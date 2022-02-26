Letter to the Editor: Climate fear and CO2 pipelines

A case can be made that the “crisis” in “climate crisis” refers to a growing number of people using fear as a manipulation tool for personal gain. Manufacturing and construction of everything carbon-neutralizing seek profit by riding the coat-tails of climate fear-mongering.
Climate misinformation and exaggeration combined with government folly is leading us down a path of wasting money. The Navigator and Summit CO2 pipelines are a perfect example. Massive amounts of federal dollars in the government’s infrastructure bill are being offered to transport and bury liquefied CO2 produced by ethanol plants and a few other industries.
Environmental groups call carbon capture “a dangerous distraction” from spending on other environmental efforts. The president of the Center for International Environmental Law laments, “The infrastructure bill provides minimal support for renewable energy transition while squandering billions on carbon capture.”
Ripping open 3,300 miles of farm fields, rural building sites and wildlife habitat to transport and bury CO2 half a mile deep is absurd. The amount of CO2 planning to be buried is barely a microscopic amount of the total CO2 produced by both nature and humans.
The CO2 pipelines serve no public benefit. Therefore, the Iowa Utilities Board must not grant property easement by eminent domain.
Curt Zingula, Central City, Iowa