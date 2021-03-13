Letter to the Editor: Daylight Saving Time benefits the ultra rich

Our Iowa and U.S. lawmakers are going to shove another repugnant thing down our throats — Daylight Savings Time (DST) all year long. It’s being pushed by Big Money/Big Business and well-paid lobbyists and the ultra rich.
They think that “time change” twice a year upsets their routine and scheduling at factories and business places and loses them money.
And by the “recreational community” that think you might buy a snowmobile or pair of skis if you have another hour of daylight after work.
There’s no energy saved with DST during winter time, but rather the opposite. The coldest time during the 24-hour period is just before sunrise. DST forces you to turn on more lights, turn up the thermostat, get the engine started, shovel snow in the dark, kids waiting for the school bus in the dark. But the ultra rich can sleep until noon anyway.
DST makes sense during the summertime when the hottest time is in the mid-afternoon. It gets those office A.C.’s shut off during the most hot time.
Herman Lenz
Sumner, Iowa