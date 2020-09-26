At Iowa State, profit doesn’t matter. That’s the only conclusion I can reach upon reading “Tillage options for unharvestable corn, ” Sept. 12, IFT.
The only logical option to the “problem” of all that residue that the derecho smashed to the ground is left out of the comparison. Do nothing.
Seed to soil contact is reduced with tillage because residue mixed into the soil enters the seed zone. Soil drying is delayed with such an ideal mulch as was laid down by the derecho. That layer of mulch would also protect soil life that enables fertilizer uptake and preserves access to deeper soil moisture.
There are also the great unknowns that any true scientist has to admit exist with knowledge of the creation of the prairie covered with vegetation rather than stripped bare and exposed to the elements.
That mulch created by the horrific wind should be viewed as a blessing, and a start toward a more harmonious and profitable way to farm. If your planter is not able to place seeds in the soil under the mulch, fix it instead of ruining a perfect seedbed.
Fritz Groszkruger
Dumont, Iowa