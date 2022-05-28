Letter to the Editor: Ethanol economy directed by lobbyists

Pete Coret’s letter calling for more promotion of ethanol (May 7) brings to mind the one aspect of our country that could finally bring us down.
Lobbyists promoting government favors and politicians acquiescing in return for campaign funds has turned elections into what H.L. Mencken described as “a sort of advance auction sale of stolen goods.”
The bottom line is that ethanol is more expensive than gas per BTU (British Thermal Unit). This fact is well illustrated by the fact that ethanol plants are not powered by ethanol.
Government should quit stealing our right to choose the most efficient fuel and our right to choose throughout all products. The wealth that allows us to utilize inefficient products the way we do has been enabled by free markets of the past.
A planned economy directed by lobbyists is not sustainable in a competitive world.
Fritz Groszkruger
People are also reading…
Dumont, Iowa