Iowa and the Midwest have suffered severe damage from spring and summer floods over the past decade. These are the realities we are living with and they should grab our attention. However, this is not the time to despair.
Iowa is already coping with carbon pollution. We have energy efficient programs which employ nearly 20,000 people. These include wind and solar energy production which are supported by 10,800 jobs in this state alone. We have 64 solar energy businesses and eleven wind energy manufacturing businesses in Iowa. These are innovations which can make us proud, but is it enough?
We hear the phrase “adjusting to a new normal,” after floods or extremely heavy rains. This gives us a false sense of security, as if we can adjust to stifling summers with more rain and humidity. In Iowa alone, rain has increased by 5 inches over the last century. This so-called “normal” means that while 2000 brought six days of heat index at or above 105 degrees, by 2030 we will have this heat 30 days a year. From 2007 through 2016, extreme weather events — heavy rain, flooding, tornadoes, extreme heat — caused over $1 billion in economic losses. These losses will increase.
The good news is that we can reduce carbon pollution. This will not only slow the number of heat waves, help scale back heavy rains, and stem economic losses to agriculture and industry alike, it will also lessen threats such as asthma and lung diseases.
But such good news can occur only if we — you and I — make known our concerns to public officials at both the Federal and the state level and to opinion leaders in our communities.
To paraphrase the old television ad: “You can pay me now or you can pay more later”
Kay Kopatich
Des Moines