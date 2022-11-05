Letter to the Editor: PACs influence choice in Senate election

My Iowa U.S. Senator needs to take “political action,” but I’m concerned about which PACs (Political Action Committees) influence Chuck Grassley. He’s received over $2.5 million from over 1,100 large companies like drug, oil and retail businesses. What influence are they buying? Retired three-star Admiral Michael Franken received only about $100,000 from 12 political action committees — veterans, laborers, and current members of Congress. I think that Michael Franken will take the right “political action” for Iowans, not for corporations.
Robust leadership is needed to assure that our Federal government tackles the many problems Iowans are facing as opposed to taking actions desired (and paid for) by big corporations. My vote is to grow and prosper under the leadership of a proven leader who will get things done in Washington, D.C., for Iowa, not a party or a corporate PAC. I’m voting for Michael Franken.
Jim Williams
Cedar Rapids, Iowa