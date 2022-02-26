Letter to the Editor: ‘Sport hunting’ fuels nuisance

I don’t know of anyone in today’s modern world that would starve or freeze to death if so-called “sport hunting and trapping” were stopped. It’s a misnomer to call it sport when one side has semi-auto firepower, scopes, camouflage, is schooled in the lifestyle and habits of intended victims, drive around in heated motor vehicles and shoot into private property — usually without permission — while the other party doesn’t even know a “contest” is about to happen.
The balance of nature and wildlife would get along real good without hunters and trappers. If the wolf and coyote were left alone and the “natural sex ratio of male and female deer” were left alone, we wouldn’t have so many vehicle-deer collisions, increased insurance rates, property damage, crop damage and deaths of motorcyclists.
I remember a time when you could drive in the early morning or after sundown without a crash with a deer, but this was an incorrect time in the minds of zealots who want more live targets.
Herman Lenz, Sumner, Iowa